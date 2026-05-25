Dubai Gold Prices Jump Sharply As 24K And 22K Gold Nears Dh550 Ahead of Eid Al Adha Shopping Rush

DUBAI GOLD PRICES TODAY: Gold prices in Dubai shot up on Monday, with 24K gold getting awfully close to Dh550 per gram. That’s not exactly great news for anyone hoping to buy jewellery for Eid Al Adha. This surge locally tracks with what’s happening around the world. Gold’s price is stretching higher thanks to a weaker US dollar, oil prices dropping, and investors reacting to the changing mood around US-Iran peace talks. People usually turn to gold when things get tense around the globe.

In Dubai, 24K gold now sells for Dh549.75 per gram, up from Dh543.25 just yesterday. That’s a pretty solid jump of Dh6.50 in a single day. Meanwhile, 22K gold is selling for Dh509.25, up by Dh6 from before. So shoppers are definitely feeling the squeeze.

What makes gold prices change in Dubai?

The gold price in Dubai today depends on how the market performs. The fluctuations in the City of Gold will be influenced by many reasons. Factors that influence the prices of gold are inflation rate, interest rates, taxes, local reasons, demand for the metal, geopolitical reasons, economic factors and other factors.

The prices of gold in the Middle Eastern nations are low as compared to those in the Indian cities. The tax-free status of gold in such countries has reduced its prices. Investors need to invest in gold by buying it little by little whenever its price is down.

Gold Karat Types in Dubai

When you buy gold in Dubai, there’s a rule: every piece has to carry a hallmark, so you know exactly how pure your gold is. It’s all about protecting buyers and keeping things transparent. Sellers will actually show you this mark when you’re making a purchase.

That hallmark isn’t just a stamp. It’s proof that the jeweller cares about quality and follows the law. Usually, you’ll see the producer’s stamp alongside the karat rating right on the jewellery itself.

You’ll find gold in Dubai in four main karats: 24, 22, 21, and 18.

24 karat is the real deal, pure gold.

22 karat has 91.67% pure gold mixed with 8.33% other metals.

21 karat contains 87.5% pure gold with 12.5% other metals.

18 karat has 75% pure gold and 25% other metals mixed in.

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