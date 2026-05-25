GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

GAIL reported FY26 PAT of Rs 6,968 crore, down 38% amid global headwinds, while maintaining steady revenue, strong operations, and expanding renewable energy investments for future growth.

GAIL Share Price
GAIL Share Price

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 16:18 IST

GAIL Reports FY2025-26 PAT at Rs 6,968 Crore Amid Global Headwinds: Profitability Declines Amid Challenging Global Environment. GAIL reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,968 crore for FY2025-26, as profitability moderated amid global headwinds while operations remained resilient. According to the company, standalone revenue from operations reached Rs 1,38,697 crore for the full fiscal year 2025-26, compared to Rs 1,37,288 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, standalone PAT fell by approximately 38 per cent from Rs 11,312 crore in the previous fiscal. EBITA for the full year stood at Rs 13,119 crore, down from Rs 19,168 crore in the prior fiscal period, while profit before tax (PBT) registered at Rs 8,964 crore against Rs 14,825 crore in the previous year.

“The year was marked by a challenging & complex global backdrop, beginning with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving geopolitical developments including the onset of the West Asian crisis towards the later part of the year. Despite these headwinds, supported by timely policy interventions by the Government, GAIL delivered a resilient operational and financial performance,” said Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited.

Revenue Holds Steady Despite Pressure on Profitability

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,42,094 crore for the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,42,290 crore in the previous fiscal. Consolidated net profit (excluding minority interest) dropped to Rs 7,582 crore from Rs 12,450 crore a year ago. The consolidated PBT reached Rs 9,725 crore against Rs 16,095 crore in the previous year, while consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 14,524 crore compared to Rs 20,635 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

“Our teams remained focused on ensuring operational continuity, cost discipline, and supply reliability, enabling the Company to effectively navigate a volatile market environment. During the year, we added approximately 2,000 km of pipeline network and achieved the highest-ever LPG transmission of 4.6 MMTPA. Further, GAIL is doubling the capacity of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline to 6.5 MMTPA,” Gupta added.

Q4 Performance Shows Sequential Moderation

The final three months of the fiscal year saw sequential moderation across key indicators. Standalone net profit for Q4 FY26 dropped to Rs 1,262 crore from Rs 1,603 crore in Q3 FY26. Fourth-quarter revenue stood at Rs 34,797 crore against Rs 34,076 crore in the third quarter, while quarterly EBITDA fell to Rs 2,175 crore from Rs 3,335 crore.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) consolidated net profit fell to Rs 1,485 crore from Rs 1,756 crore, on a revenue of Rs 35,705 crore.

Gupta further mentioned that the Board has accorded investment approval for key renewable energy projects, including ~700 MW of solar and ~178 MW of wind capacity, 6 CBG plants with total capacity of around 95 TPD, reinforcing GAIL’s commitment to energy transition, sustainability and long-term value creation.

Operational Metrics Show Mixed Performance Across Segments

Operationally, annual natural gas transmission averaged 122.18 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day (MMSCMD) against 127.32 MMSCMD in the previous year. Gas marketing volumes increased to 104.21 MMSCMD from 101.49 MMSCMD, while LPG transmission rose to 4,600 TMT. Liquid hydrocarbon production fell to 813 TMT, and polymer production declined to 768 TMT.

During FY26, the company incurred a capex of Rs 9,594 crore, primarily towards pipeline infrastructure, petrochemical projects, operational capex and equity contributions to joint ventures and subsidiaries, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

Expansion into Renewables and Future Growth Strategy

GAIL further strengthened its long-term growth outlook with investments in renewable energy, including, 700 MW solar, 178 MW wind capacity, and 6 CBG plants, reinforcing its transition toward cleaner energy and sustainable operations.

(Disclaimer: This article has been syndicated from ANI and is reproduced for informational purposes only.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push
Tags: GAIL earnings FY2026GAIL FY26 resultsGAIL PAT 6968 croreGAIL profit declineGAIL renewable energyGAIL revenueIndia energy stocksLNG pipeline India

RELATED News

The Fern Vishranta, Kamrej, Sets a New Standard for Luxury Hospitality Between Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,000 As Optimism Lights Up Dalal Street

Man loses ₹7 Crore In Telegram-Linked Forex Scam: Check 7 common scams And How To Keep Your Money Safe

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

PF Withdrawal Via UPI Soon? 8 Things You Must Update Before EPFO Starts Instant Transfers

LATEST NEWS

Kanpur Horror: ‘Punched, Kicked And Stabbed’ Father-Son Duo Killed In Road Rage After Dispute Over Motorcycle Collision

Chris Gayle Record’s In Jeopardy! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vows To Break West Indies Star’s Feat, Set Sights On Huge T20 Milestone

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

Usernames, Phone Numbers Of 340 Million OnlyFans Users Leaked? Hackers Claim To Sell Personal Details In Massive Data Breach

Be Ready For Bhojpuri Bawaal: All You Need To Know About Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey’s Upcoming Reality Show

Padma Vibhushan vs Padma Bhushan vs Padma Shri: Key Differences Explained

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Ceremony Timing, Broadcast Details.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

Who Is Hamza Khan? The Rwanda Batter Who Just Rewrote T20I History With 164

Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push
GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push
GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push
GAIL FY26 Profit Falls 38% to Rs 6,968 Cr Amid Global Volatility; Expands Green Push

QUICK LINKS