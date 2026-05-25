Who Is Hamza Khan? The Rwanda Batter Who Just Rewrote T20I History With 164

Cricket at the associate level has always been a breeding ground for strange statistical quirks, but what happened on Sunday in Gaborone, Botswana has changed the world’s perception of African cricket forever. Opening batter Hamza Khan of Rwanda produced a historic innings that neatly ripped apart record books in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier A tournament.

Who Is Hamza Khan? The Rwanda Batter Making Headlines Worldwide

Until this weekend, Hamza Khan was a name that only circulated within the tight-knit Associate cricket community. He is trending globally today. Hamza is an aggressive top order batsman for the Rwanda national team. He came into this particular ICC qualification route in phenomenal touch having already anchored Rwanda’s tournament opener with a flawless, unbeaten 60 against Cameroon just 24 hours earlier. But his performance against Ivory Coast sent him soaring from a regional asset to a global sensation.

Hamza Khan Biography — Age, Country, Cricket Journey & Early Career

Hamza’s cricket journey is a reflection of the rapid grassroots growth of the game in Rwanda. The 28-year-old’s career’s inception was marked by technical polish in the local leagues of Kigali, navigating the rough terrain of an emerging cricket nation. With a naturally heavy base at the crease and a strong physical frame, Hamza soon earned a reputation for fearlessness in power-hitting. His smooth entry into the international arena has provided Rwanda with the much needed x-factor at the top of the order to take on the higher-ranked African nations.

Hamza Khan’s 164* Explained: Balls Faced, Strike Rate, Sixes & Match Highlights

Facing a shell-shocked Ivory Coast bowling attack, Hamza anchored a masterclass in clean striking.

Balls Faced: 65 deliveries

Runs Scored: 164 (Not Out)

Strike Rate: An eye-watering 252.30

Boundary Breakdown: 9 fours and a spectacular 15 sixes

Hamza dominated the opposition from the powerplay to the death overs. Hamza scored 69 runs in conjunction with opening partner Didier Ndikubwimana to help Rwanda to an astonishing team total of 288/2 – the seventh highest team total in men’s T20I history.

Highest Individual Scores in Men’s T20I History, Where Hamza Khan Ranks

Hamza’s innings of 164 not out has now been officially registered second in the all-time list of highest individual scores in men’s T20Is. He surpassed Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai who was second earlier with his unbeaten 162 against Ireland in 2019.

Rank Batter (Team) Runs Opposition Year 1 Aaron Finch (Australia) 172 Zimbabwe 2018 2 Hamza Khan (Rwanda) 164 * Ivory Coast 2026 3 Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) 162* Ireland 2019 4 Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) 160 Croatia 2025 5 Aaron Finch (Australia) 156 Engla nd 2013

Hamza Khan vs Aaron Finch: Which T20I Knock Was More Dominant?

While former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch still holds the ultimate crown with his blazing 172 in Harare, Hamza’s 164* makes a compelling case for modern dominance. Finch’s 172 off 76 balls, at a strike rate of 226.31, included 16 fours and 10 sixes.

On the other hand, Hamza was scoring at a strike rate of 252.30 which meant he was clearing the boundary much more often. Few batsmen have ever forced absolute field capitulation quite like Hamza, whose crude maximum output, clearing the ropes 15 times, the joint fourth-most sixes in a single T20I innings, did just that.

How Hamza Khan’s Innings Changed Rwanda Cricket Overnight

It has immediate macro impact on Rwandan cricket. Hamza’s haul was a sign of things to come as Rwanda’s bowlers ran riot against the Ivory Coast, bowling them out for just 17 (joint fifth-lowest in T20I history).

The 271-run victory is the third largest margin of victory in T20I history. The single match has given the Rwanda Cricket Association a huge amount of leverage, with immediate eyes from global fans, sponsors and media partners focused on a region historically overshadowed by Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia.

Can Hamza Khan Reach Franchise Cricket After This Historic T20I Knock?

Such a statistical outlier instantly blinks on the radar of global T20 franchise scouts. Leagues like the Global T20 Canada, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the DP World ILT20 have traditionally kept aside slots for top associate talent who can clear boundaries at will.

Hamza has made an undebatable audition tape with his ability to hold an innings together at a strike rate well above 200. If he can maintain even a hint of this consistency for the remainder of the Africa Sub-Regional Qualifiers, a franchise contract later this year is very much on the cards.

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