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Home > Sports News > F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026

F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli claims a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix victory after George Russell's heartbreak. Read the full 2026 F1 Montreal race report.

F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026. Photo F1-X
F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026. Photo F1-X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:07 IST

F1 Driver Standings: Montreal has written the definitive chapter in the 2026 Formula 1 championship story. It was a wild and high-stakes weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with the rivalry between the two Mercedes drivers boiling over and causing a massive shake-up at the top of the world championship leaderboard.

Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Results — How Kimi Antonelli Won While George Russell Retired

The race began as a real dog fight between the two silver arrows. Up front, pole-sitter George Russell and Kimi Antonelli went wheel-to-wheel and swapped the lead several times in treacherous rain-slicked conditions. But the spectacular duel came to a heartbreaking finish for Russell on Lap 30. The British driver was forced to park his smoke-belching car on track, due to a sudden power unit failure.

Following a Virtual Safety Car period, Antonelli pitted for medium tyres and controlled the remaining 68-lap Grand Prix. The Italian teenager cruised to the finish line with no trouble at all, winning by a commanding 10.7 seconds over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first podium of the 2026 season in third.

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Updated F1 Driver Standings 2026 After Canada GP — Who Leads the Championship Now?

Antonelli has set his dominance very clear with his fourth successive Grand Prix win of the season. He now sits very pretty at the top of the table on 131 points, well clear of his nearest rivals.

Position Driver Team Points
1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 131
2 George Russell Mercedes 88
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 75
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 72
5 Lando Norris McLaren 58

Antonelli’s rapid ascent is rewriting F1 history at just 19 years old. The rookie, who moved directly from F3 to F2 and then inherited Lewis Hamilton’s vacant Mercedes seat, is driving with the maturity of a multi-time champion. If he can keep this up and stay away from the chasing pack, Antonelli will break Sebastian Vettel’s record and become the youngest Formula 1 World Champion in history.

What Happened to George Russell in Canada? Mercedes Drama Explained

Russell’s Sunday frustration was born out of Saturday’s fiery Sprint race, where the two Mercedes drivers clashed and forced Antonelli onto the grass. Team boss Toto Wolff cleared the air but Russell was in complete despair at the sudden mechanical DNF on Sunday. Russell was livid, throwing his headrest and smashing his fists into the car, later saying, “The gods don’t want me in this fight,” as his title aspirations took a hit.

F1 2026 Championship Race Ahead — Next Grand Prix, Key Rivals & What Fans Should Watch

Now the paddock heads back to Europe, where the development race will hot up considerably. And while Mercedes hold a commanding 72 point lead over Scuderia Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, the resurgence of Lewis Hamilton and a hungry Max Verstappen means Antonelli cannot afford to be complacent. The teenage wonder will have to deal with the pressure of trying to defend a lead of 43 points in the next European leg.

FAQs

Who won the Canadian Grand Prix 2026?

Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, the fourth race of the season in a row for the driver.

Why did George Russell retire in the Canada GP?

George Russell’s race was ended on Lap 30 with a sudden power unit failure while he was fighting for the race lead.

How many points lead does Antonelli have now?

Antonelli’s win and Russell’s retirement has seen him increase his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 43 points over the American.

Which team leads the F1 Constructors’ Championship 2026?

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team has a comfortable lead in the Constructors’ Championship with 219 points, ahead of Ferrari (147) and McLaren (106).

When is the next Formula 1 race after the Canada GP?

Following the conclusion of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 circus heads back to Europe to kick off the next round of the 2026 season.

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F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026
Tags: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve resultsf1F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026F1 race report 2026Formula 1 breaking newsGeorge Russell retirementKimi Antonelli win MontrealLewis Hamilton Ferrari podiumMax Verstappen P3Mercedes F1 battle

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F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026
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