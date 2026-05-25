Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? How Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Secretive System Is Slowing Peace Negotiations With US

Peace talks between the United States and Iran may be moving toward a breakthrough, but the negotiations are reportedly being slowed down by one unusual problem, Iranian officials are struggling to even communicate properly with their own Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to a CBS News report citing US officials, Khamenei is currently hiding at a secret location with almost no direct contact with the outside world. Because of the intense security around him, messages linked to the ongoing Iran-US negotiations are reportedly travelling through a long chain of couriers before they finally reach him. Officials say this has created major delays at a time when both Washington and Tehran are trying to finalise a possible agreement involving sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hidden leadership and courier networks reportedly slowing Iran-US talks

According to the report, the Iranian system has become so secretive during the conflict that even senior Iranian negotiators cannot easily contact the country’s top leadership. US officials believe Mojtaba Khamenei is staying inside a heavily protected undisclosed location and receives updates only through trusted couriers.

That means when the United States sends proposals or new draft terms to Iran, the responses often take far longer than expected because negotiators first need approval from Khamenei before moving ahead.

Officials quoted by CBS News claimed the communication setup inside Iran has become extremely frustrating even for Iranian leaders themselves. One official reportedly described the situation by saying, “Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated.”

Delayed responses creating confusion inside Iran’s own government

The report also suggested that many powerful Iranian officials do not even know exactly where Mojtaba Khamenei is currently staying. Information reportedly moves very slowly because only a small group of couriers are allowed to reach him directly. US officials claimed this is why statements coming out of Iran often sound incomplete or delayed.

“This is why you see people saying things like, ‘The supreme leader has agreed to the framework,’ or ‘We’re waiting to hear back on the final deal points.’ Every piece of information he receives is dated and there’s a lot of latency to his responses,” another official told CBS News. According to the report, Khamenei has mostly communicated broad instructions to negotiators, explaining which issues Iran is willing to negotiate on and which topics remain non-negotiable.

Fear after deadly strikes has reportedly pushed Iranian leaders underground

Several senior Iranian officials are also believed to be hiding in underground bunkers since the conflict escalated. Sources cited by CBS News said many avoid direct communication with one another because of fears of further strikes.

The report stated that Mojtaba Khamenei has been taking extraordinary precautions following the February 28 attacks that reportedly killed several senior Iranian figures, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US officials also claimed Mojtaba Khamenei himself suffered injuries during the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Nuclear deal and Strait of Hormuz remain at centre of negotiations

Despite the confusion and communication delays, negotiations between the US and Iran are reportedly continuing. A senior US administration official said Khamenei has already agreed to the framework of the current draft agreement.

The larger discussions are focused on ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme. Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and has demanded that Tehran hand over its enriched uranium as part of any final agreement.

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