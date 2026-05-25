Gold Rate Today On 25 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 25 May 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East moved sharply higher today as global spot bullion markets remained volatile and investor demand for safe-haven assets strengthened. Retail gold rates in major Gulf countries are now hovering between 550 and 559 local currency units per gram for 24K gold, reflecting fresh upward momentum in the precious metals market. Traders across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait are closely tracking movements in the US dollar, global inflation expectations, and central bank signals, all of which continue to influence bullion pricing. Dubai witnessed one of the sharpest increases, with gold rates jumping more than 7 dirhams per gram since yesterday morning, adding fresh excitement among jewellery buyers and investors across the Gulf region.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Gold prices in Dubai witnessed a strong upward move today as global bullion sentiment improved sharply. Retail 24K gold climbed to 551.00 AED per gram, while 22K gold traded at 510.25 AED and 18K gold at 419.50 AED. Dubai’s gold market remained highly active as buyers tracked rising international spot prices.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia recorded some of the highest gold prices in the Gulf region today. Retail 24K gold rose to 559.00 SAR per gram, while 22K gold stood at 512.00 SAR and 18K gold at 418.90 SAR. Traders are closely monitoring global commodity trends and crude oil-linked market sentiment.

Oman

Oman’s bullion market remained firm today as 24K gold climbed to 57.75 OMR per gram. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at 53.95 OMR and 18K gold at 50.40 OMR. Jewellers across Oman are witnessing renewed customer interest due to expectations of further price movement globally.

Qatar

Gold prices in Qatar also moved higher amid strong global bullion momentum. Retail 24K gold reached 549.50 QAR per gram, while 22K gold traded at 506.00 QAR and 18K gold at 413.20 QAR. Market participants remain cautious as international gold prices continue showing volatile movement this week.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s gold market also reflected positive global cues as retail bullion prices strengthened. Retail 24K gold traded at 46.10 KWD per gram, while 22K gold stood at 42.20 KWD and 18K gold at 38.65 KWD. Buyers remain focused on international spot prices and dollar movement trends.

Bahrain

Gold prices in Bahrain traded higher today following strong international bullion trends. Retail 24K gold stood at 55.90 BHD per gram, while 22K gold reached 52.10 BHD and 18K gold traded at 48.30 BHD. Investors continue monitoring global inflation data and currency fluctuations closely.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (25 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 25, 2026

Country (Currency) 18K Gold /g 22K Gold /g 24K Gold /g UAE / Dubai (AED) 419.50 AED 510.25 AED 551.00 AED Saudi Arabia (SAR) 418.90 SAR 512.00 SAR 559.00 SAR Qatar (QAR) 413.20 QAR 506.00 QAR 549.50 QAR Oman (OMR) 50.40 OMR 53.95 OMR 57.75 OMR Bahrain (BHD) 48.30 BHD 52.10 BHD 55.90 BHD Kuwait (KWD) 38.65 KWD 42.20 KWD 46.10 KWD

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate May 23, 2026 (Today) AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41 May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25 May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00 May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25 May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50 May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86 May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50 May 14, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 592.00 AED 563.75 AED 576.00 May 13, 2026 AED 566.25 AED 524.25 AED 595.00 AED 564.00 AED 567.94 May 12, 2026 AED 567.50 AED 567.50 AED 603.00 AED 568.00 AED 586.00 May 11, 2026 AED 568.30 AED 568.30 AED 598.00 AED 567.50 AED 585.00 May 10, 2026 AED 568.50 AED 568.50 AED 599.00 AED 567.00 AED 587.00 May 09, 2026 AED 568.50 AED 568.50 AED 599.00 AED 567.00 AED 587.00 (Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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