Gold Rate Today On 22 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 22 May 2026 Gold prices across the Middle East are holding relatively steady today, offering a calm pause after weeks of sharp swings driven by global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Retail buyers in Gulf markets continue closely tracking movements in international spot prices, while jewellers across Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait City, and Bahrain report stable demand for both investment and wedding-related purchases. Currently, 24K gold is trading around AED 547.50 in the UAE and SAR 561 in Saudi Arabia per gram, with slight country-wise variations due to taxes, local premiums, and currency factors. Even with prices staying elevated, gold continues to remain the region’s favourite safe-haven asset.
United Arab Emirates: Gold prices in the UAE remained stable today, with 24K gold trading around AED 547.50 per gram in Dubai’s retail market. Demand continues to stay healthy despite elevated prices, especially among tourists and wedding shoppers. Dubai’s gold souks remain a major attraction as buyers continue tracking international bullion movements closely.
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia recorded 24K gold prices near SAR 561 per gram today, with local buyers remaining cautious amid globally elevated bullion rates. Demand for gold jewellery and investment coins continues steadily, particularly in Riyadh and Jeddah, while investors monitor international economic developments and oil-linked market sentiment influencing precious metal prices.
Qatar: Qatar’s retail gold market saw stable pricing today, with 24K gold around QAR 545 per gram. Gold buying activity remains balanced as consumers weigh high prices against long-term investment appeal. Doha’s jewellery retailers continue witnessing interest from both residents and tourists seeking safe-haven purchases amid uncertain global market conditions.
Kuwait: Gold prices in Kuwait remained steady today, with 24K gold trading near KWD 45.48 per gram. Retail demand has stayed moderate as buyers continue evaluating market trends before making large purchases. Investors in Kuwait remain attentive to global economic signals, interest rate expectations, and international bullion price fluctuations this week.
Bahrain: Bahrain’s gold market traded steadily today, with 24K gold priced around BHD 55.20 per gram. Jewellery stores continue seeing regular customer activity despite elevated bullion rates globally. Buyers remain focused on long-term value and festive purchases, while traders monitor geopolitical developments and international market sentiment for further price direction.
Oman: Gold rates in Oman stayed largely unchanged, with 24K gold trading at approximately OMR 57.55 per gram. Jewellery demand remains consistent across Muscat and nearby retail markets, especially for traditional purchases and gifting. Buyers continue focusing on price stability while keeping an eye on global gold trends and US dollar movement.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Rate Today (22 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 22, 2026
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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