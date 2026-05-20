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Home > Business News > Dubai Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Weeks: Should You Buy Or Wait? Check Today’s Price NOW

Dubai Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Weeks: Should You Buy Or Wait? Check Today’s Price NOW

Dubai gold prices fell 2%–2.5% as dollar strength and higher US yields pressured bullion, while profit-booking and weak global sentiment dragged prices lower. India trends moved in opposite direction.

Dubai Gold Price Fall
Dubai Gold Price Fall

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 17:04 IST

Dubai Gold Takes a Dip as Dollar Shows Off Its Strength: Gold fell 2%–2.5% across all purities in Dubai, driven by a weaker pull from the US dollar and higher US Treasury yields, as global bullion markets came under pressure. The safe-haven metal paused as investors shifted attention toward higher-yielding assets, while profit-booking at elevated levels added further softness to prices during the session. Overall sentiment remained cautious, with gold losing some shine in the face of stronger financial returns elsewhere. Put simply, gold, which usually moves with strong confidence across markets, has taken a short break from the spotlight, while the US dollar continues to look unusually confident, stepping into the market with a quiet sense of dominance.

Current Retail Gold Rates In Dubai (Per Gram)

Purity Price in AED Change
24K AED 542.25 Down AED 5.25
22K AED 502.00 Down AED 5.00
21K AED 477.50 Down AED 3.75
18K AED 412.50 Down AED 4.25

10-Gram Gold Prices (Dubai In INR Conversion)

Purity Price in AED Approx. Price in INR
24K AED 5,422.50 ₹1,43,233
22K AED 5,020.00 ₹1,32,407
18K AED 4,125.00 ₹1,08,801

Exchange Rate Used: 1 AED = ₹26.19

India Trend: Prices Move in Opposite Direction

Despite global weakness, gold prices in India rose due to local demand strength, currency movement, and import parity adjustments.

You Might Be Interested In

India Gold Prices

Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams
24K ₹15,835 ₹1,58,350
22K ₹14,515 ₹1,45,150

Key Reasons for the Rise

  • Strong local demand
  • Currency fluctuations impacting landed cost
  • Import parity adjustments despite global softness

Also Read: Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Dubai Gold Slides Under Pressure as Dollar Strength and Higher Yields Weigh on Sentiment

Gold prices fell due to a mix of global economic pressures and profit-booking after recent volatility. Strong US economic data boosted expectations of higher Treasury yields, making interest-bearing assets more attractive compared to non-yielding gold. A hawkish interest rate outlook from the Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment, as markets priced in the possibility of rates staying elevated for longer. This reduced demand for bullion further. In addition, a firm US dollar index made gold more expensive for other currencies, dampening global buying interest. Together, these factors kept gold under pressure and led to a broader decline in prices across markets.

(This article has inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Dubai Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Weeks: Should You Buy Or Wait? Check Today’s Price NOW
Tags: 22K gold rate UAE24K gold India rate24K gold price Dubaibullion market updateDubai gold pricesdubai gold rate todayglobal gold pricesgold market newsgold price declinegold price fall Dubaigold price news 2026gold rate today UAEIndia gold prices riseTreasury yields gold impactUAE gold pricesUS dollar strength gold

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Dubai Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Weeks: Should You Buy Or Wait? Check Today’s Price NOW
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