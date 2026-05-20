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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Gold prices in India remained elevated on May 20, 2026, with MCX gold staying volatile amid global uncertainty. Buyers across major cities are closely tracking 24K, 22K, and silver rates before purchasing.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:31 IST

Gold Rates Today, 20 May 2026: Gold prices in India are once again making wallets nervous and jewellery lovers extra thoughtful. As of May 20, 2026, 24K gold is trading between ₹15,705 and ₹15,945 per gram, while 22K gold is hovering around ₹14,396 to ₹14,601. In simple terms? Gold is glittering, but your budget might need a pep talk first. From wedding shopping to investment buying, many consumers are now stuck in the classic dilemma: “Buy now before prices rise again, or wait for a dip that may never come?” Regional taxes, transport costs, and local bullion demand continue influencing rates, making every city’s gold price story slightly different across India today.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures remained active on May 20, 2026, amid continued volatility in global bullion markets. The live gold futures contract expiring on June 5, 2026, was trading at approximately ₹1,58,450 per 10 grams, reflecting a marginal decline of around 0.06 percent. The contract opened at ₹1,59,899 against the previous close of ₹1,59,401 and witnessed intraday movement between ₹1,58,420 and ₹1,60,200. Market sentiment continues to be influenced by global geopolitical tensions, fluctuating US Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and safe-haven demand, keeping gold prices elevated despite intermittent profit-booking in the commodity market.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City / State Region 24-Karat Gold (99.9% Pure) 22-Karat Gold (91.6% Pure) 18-Karat Gold (75.0% Pure)
Delhi ₹1,58,500 ₹1,45,300 ₹1,18,910
Noida ₹1,58,500 ₹1,45,300 ₹1,18,910
Mumbai ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Bengaluru ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Hyderabad ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Kolkata ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Pune ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Lucknow ₹1,57,050 ₹1,43,960 ₹1,17,790
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹1,57,100 ₹1,44,010 ₹1,17,830
Chennai ₹1,60,090 ₹1,46,750 ₹1,20,070
Assam (Guwahati) ₹1,52,510 ₹1,45,250 ₹1,18,840
Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,51,990 ₹1,44,750 ₹1,18,430

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Price in Delhi – 24K: ₹1,57,200 | 22K: ₹1,44,110 | 18K: ₹1,17,940
  • Gold Price in Chennai – 24K: ₹1,62,230 | 22K: ₹1,48,710 | 18K: ₹1,21,670
  • Gold Price in Mumbai – 24K: ₹1,57,050 | 22K: ₹1,43,396 | 18K: ₹1,17,320
  • Gold Price in Bengaluru – 24K: ₹1,57,050 | 22K: ₹1,43,396 | 18K: ₹1,17,320
  • Gold Price in Hyderabad – 24K: ₹1,57,050 | 22K: ₹1,43,396 | 18K: ₹1,17,320

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City / State Price per 10 Grams (₹) Price per 100 Grams (₹) Price per 1 Kilogram (₹)
Delhi ₹2,700 – ₹2,800 ₹27,000 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,000 – ₹2,80,000
Chennai ₹2,712 – ₹2,999 ₹27,120 – ₹29,990 ₹2,71,280 – ₹2,99,900
Mumbai ₹2,705 – ₹2,800 ₹27,050 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,500 – ₹2,80,000
Bengaluru ₹2,707 – ₹2,800 ₹27,070 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,710 – ₹2,80,000
Hyderabad ₹2,709 – ₹2,999 ₹27,090 – ₹29,990 ₹2,70,920 – ₹2,99,900
Kolkata ₹2,701 – ₹2,800 ₹27,010 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,140 – ₹2,80,000
Pune ₹2,705 – ₹2,800 ₹27,050 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,500 – ₹2,80,000
Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,710 – ₹2,820 ₹27,100 – ₹28,200 ₹2,71,070 – ₹2,82,000
Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,709 – ₹2,810 ₹27,090 – ₹28,100 ₹2,70,960 – ₹2,81,000
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,708 – ₹2,800 ₹27,080 – ₹28,000 ₹2,70,850 – ₹2,80,000

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

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Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

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Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities
Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

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