Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

Gold Rates Today, 20 May 2026: Gold prices in India are once again making wallets nervous and jewellery lovers extra thoughtful. As of May 20, 2026, 24K gold is trading between ₹15,705 and ₹15,945 per gram, while 22K gold is hovering around ₹14,396 to ₹14,601. In simple terms? Gold is glittering, but your budget might need a pep talk first. From wedding shopping to investment buying, many consumers are now stuck in the classic dilemma: “Buy now before prices rise again, or wait for a dip that may never come?” Regional taxes, transport costs, and local bullion demand continue influencing rates, making every city’s gold price story slightly different across India today.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures remained active on May 20, 2026, amid continued volatility in global bullion markets. The live gold futures contract expiring on June 5, 2026, was trading at approximately ₹1,58,450 per 10 grams, reflecting a marginal decline of around 0.06 percent. The contract opened at ₹1,59,899 against the previous close of ₹1,59,401 and witnessed intraday movement between ₹1,58,420 and ₹1,60,200. Market sentiment continues to be influenced by global geopolitical tensions, fluctuating US Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and safe-haven demand, keeping gold prices elevated despite intermittent profit-booking in the commodity market.
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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