Stocks To Watch Today, May 20: BPCL, Hindalco, Wipro, Ola Electric, Mankind Pharma, Bosch And More In Focus After Q4 Earnings

Stocks To Watch Today, May 20, 2026: If Tuesday’s trade felt driven by earnings reaction, Wednesday could be no different. Traders were busy in all sectors as a host of companies announced their March quarter numbers late Tuesday evening or are scheduled to announce results today. Markets are likely to witness stock-specific action in oil marketing stocks, banks, pharma names, infrastructure counters and consumer companies as they digest profit growth, margin pressure, dividend announcements and expansion plans.

Here is a quick look at the key stocks likely to remain in focus on Dalal Street today:

BPCL: Margins remain strong but profits are affected

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited reported its fourth quarter earnings were under pressure as standalone profit fell to ₹3,191 crore. Exceptional losses hit the bottom line, but EBITDA margins still came in better than Street expectations, offering some support to sentiment around the stock.

Hindalco Industries: Concerns Arise Over Novelis Loss

Novelis reported a quarterly loss, and fire incidents at its US facilities disrupted operations, which could keep pressure on Hindalco Industries. Investors will now look to see if the operational recovery in the overseas business can improve earnings visibility ahead.

Wipro: Wraps Up Acquisition of Mindsprint

Wipro said it has completed the acquisition of Mindsprint and the associated digital businesses of the Olam Group. The acquisition strengthens Wipro’s enterprise technology and digital transformation offerings amid close scrutiny of IT spending trends.

Mankind Pharma: Sharp margin improvement

Mankind Pharma reported largely stable revenue growth, but investors may find comfort in strong margin expansion during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 27%, helping to allay concerns around softer profit growth in the March quarter.

Karnataka Bank: Asset Quality Improved

Karnataka Bank has posted strong numbers for the quarter, with profit up over 60 per cent year on year. Better asset quality, lower bad loans and stable net interest income growth could keep banking investors interested in the counter today.

PNC Infratech: Margins DOWN, Profit UP

PNC Infratech reported good profit growth for the quarter, but weak operating margins and lower revenue growth may keep sentiments mixed. Investors will be keen to hear management commentary on the strength of the order book and execution pipeline.

Orkla India: Profits More Than Doubles

Orkla India beat expectations with a sharp rise in quarterly profit. Lower exceptional losses and steady revenue growth underpinned earnings, making the FMCG player one of the stronger consumer-facing names from the latest earnings cycle.

Borosil: Profitability Compression persists

Borosil posts a profit drop during the quarter. Revenue has registered a small increase. Consumer demand levels have remained relatively consistent, although compressed margins and pressure on EBITDA might not allow investors to be overly optimistic.

JSW Power Systems: Ups Stake In Toshiba JSW Energy

JSW Energy said it will acquire an additional stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems via a share purchase agreement for ₹150 crore. This move underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to bolstering its power equipment and energy infrastructure ecosystem.

Zed Entertainment Losses Continue

Zed Entertainment Enterprises posted a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year ago as revenue fell. The media stock may remain volatile after the disappointing earnings as concerns over advertising demand and profitability recovery remain on the rise.

Trident: Sentiment Damped By Disappointing Quarter

Trident reported a sharp fall in both revenue and profitability during the March quarter. “Pressure on demand conditions and margins in the textile space could continue to impact investor sentiment around the stock.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Margins Remain Stable, Revenues Weak

J Kumar Infraprojects reported marginally lower earnings and revenue for the quarter, while margins remained stable. Now, investors may look to new order inflows and the outlook for infrastructure spending for visibility on growth.

Aditya Birla Capital: RBI nod is positive

Aditya Birla Capital gets RBI’s nod to commence factoring business operations. The move is expected to bolster the company’s presence in supply chain financing and working capital solutions.

Omaxe gets ₹75 crore investment

WSB Partners has invested ₹75 crore in Omaxe’s residential projects in Ujjain and Indore, the company said. The new funding could help with the company’s flagship housing projects’ execution and expansion plans.

Earnings Today: Key Companies On Radar

Several major companies are scheduled to announce quarterly results today, including:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Bosch

Grasim Industries

Honeywell Automation India

Whirlpool of India

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Samvardhana Motherson International

Jubilant FoodWorks

JK Lakshmi Cement

Medplus Health Services

Ola Electric Mobility

Lenskart Solutions

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)