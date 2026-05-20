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Home > World News > Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers

Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers

Early live updates are hinting, that incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek is kind of aiming for the Democratic nomination for a second term. Meanwhile Republicans are jockeying, for their own chance to beat her in the general election.

Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers (AI Generated Image)
Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 08:37 IST

Voters across Oregon went to the polls Tuesday in one of the most closely watched primary elections of the 2026 US election cycle. It has big top races for governor, Senate and House seats, drawing national attention a bit more than usual, you know. The primaries will help decide which candidates move on to the general election in November for both the Democratic and Republican parties, so basically, this is the first gate.

Oregon Election Results: Who Is Winning?

Early live updates are hinting, that incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek is kind of aiming for the Democratic nomination for a second term. Meanwhile Republicans are jockeying, for their own chance to beat her in the general election. It’s a crowded field that feels pretty packed, and honestly that is probably the point. Lately, the governor’s race in Oregon has sort of turned into one of the largest, more intense showdowns in the state, especially in a moment where national politics has seeped into local contests. Politically, both sides have tried to frame the election as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s administration. Republicans are stressing things like gas prices, and crime too. One of the leading names for the GOP nomination is former Republican governor contender Christine Drazan, she’s there.

Oregon Seeing Competitive House Primary Races

The Senate primary is being watched as well, since Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley is seeking reelection in a blue leaning state. There are several Republican candidates in the mix too, all angling to take on Merkley come November, no surprises. Oregon is seeing competitive House primary races in several congressional districts, aside from statewide contests. Ballots would be counted all night as Oregon has largely gone to a mail in voting system, election officials said. The findings may give a preview of the national sentiment ahead of the wider 2026 midterm elections in the US The primaries are also being held in the wake of economic worries such as the increasing price of oil and transportation fuel in the context of continued international tensions.

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Also Read: Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

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Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers
Tags: Christine DrazanJeff MerkleyOregon Democratic primaryOregon election resultsOregon governor raceOregon House racesOregon primary electionOregon RepublicansOregon Senate raceTina KotekUS primaries 2026

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Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers
Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers
Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers
Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers

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