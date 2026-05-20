Idaho Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Russ Fulcher vs Andy Briner

Voters across Idaho sort of headed to the polls for the 2026 primary elections, in the state’s 1st Congressional District where both Republicans and Democrats were, trying to secure their nominations for one of Idaho’s most steady conservative US House seats. The district, covers western Idaho plus parts of the Boise area is currently represented by Republican Congressman Russ Fulcher.

Idaho Election Results: Russ Fulcher vs Andy Briner

Russ Fulcher jumped back into the race again, as the leading GOP contender, and early election updates had lots of eyes on the Republican primary, even though Fulcher was still the clear frontrunner. That was mostly due to incumbency, a fundraising edge and pretty solid backing among conservative voters.

Fulcher also had Republican challengers at that time, among them Andy Briner and Joseph Morrison, through the primary contest. Briner leaned pretty hard into economic concerns, affordability worries and opposition to foreign military involvement. At the same time, Fulcher pushed energy production, a conservative administration, and federal spending as if it was the only direction left, honestly.

Idaho Election Results: Democratic Side

On the Democratic side, Kaylee Peterson and Kenneth Brungardt were going at it for the nomination. Peterson, a sixth generation Idahoan and community advocate, ended up being one of the more noticeable Democratic choices in the race. Political observers noted, even if the Democrats tried to grab some traction in urban places, Idaho’s 1st District stays overwhelmingly friendlier to Republicans, overall and not really in doubt.

The Idaho primaries are getting a lot of attention too, sort of an early read, on how the voter mood is sitting before the bigger 2026 US midterm elections. In Idaho, Republicans centered their campaigns on inflation, immigration energy, and federal spending while Democrats leaned more on healthcare, education and reproductive rights. Election officials said the vote counting will keep going through the night, and that includes absentee and mail in ballots also. Analysts figure Republicans will still keep a solid advantage in Idaho as November’s general election gets nearer, but they also reckon turnout numbers and the scale of the margins in the primaries could turn into real hints about the wider national political climate before the midterms.

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