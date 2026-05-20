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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Karuppu maintains strong box office momentum on Day 5, earning ₹12.75 crore net in India. Total domestic net reached ₹95.05 crore, nearing the ₹100 crore mark. Worldwide gross stands at ₹161.04 crore, driven by steady weekday performance and strong overseas contribution.

Karuppu box office collection
Karuppu box office collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 09:06 IST

The newly released action drama film Karuppu is basically taking over theaters as it completes its first five days on the big screen. Directed by RJ Balaji and starring superstar Suriya alongside Trisha Krishnan, the film has grabbed the audience’s attention across several states. After a massive swell in attendance during its opening weekend, the movie has managed to keep an excellent pace into the working week, kind of showing that its commercial success isn’t just a flash of early fan curiosity but something steadier.

Strong Hold at the Box Office on Day 5

Showing a surprising steadiness, the film kept a powerful grip on the theater circuit on Tuesday, though you know that the usual weekday dip tends to show up right after a hectic weekend. Still, it pulled in around ₹12.75 crore net across India just on its fifth day. The occupancy levels stayed strong, especially during the evening and night shows, where local crowds came in waves. The Tamil language cut took the lead, while the dubbed Telugu version added a calm, steady kind of lift, which suggests the cast’s multi-regional pull is really working out well, beautifully even.

India Net Collection Inches Close to ₹100 Crore Mark

The increasing domestic business for Karuppu has now reached a spectacular ₹95.05 crore net. It is right on the verge of entering the elite domestic century club within less than a single week of its release cycle, somehow. The overall domestic gross earnings have already pushed past ₹110 crore, and honestly, that’s quite a milestone. This marks a massive commercial comeback for Suriya, as the fantasy-infused courtroom action film has already outpaced the lifetime earnings of several of his recent theatrical projects in just five days.

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Worldwide Gross Surpasses ₹160 Crore Milestone

The financial win is not just hanging around local shores, because the international markets are also adding a lot to the overall bottom line. Overseas territories managed to bring in roughly ₹4 crore gross on Tuesday, and that lifted the international total to a firm ₹51 crore gross. When you add these world ticket receipts with the impressive Indian collections, the worldwide gross tally for Karuppu has officially reached ₹161.04 crore. That kind of global applause basically locks it in as one of the fastest-growing Tamil blockbusters of this year.

Eyes Now on Second Weekend Performance

With the weekdays showing this kind of soft and steady landing rather than some harsh drop-off, the whole attention now kind of shifts to how the movie handles itself in its upcoming second weekend. Since it has already managed to keep strong theater occupancy through the early working days, trade analysts are predicting yet another massive surge in ticket sales starting Friday evening. And if the family audiences keep turning up at this same pace, Karuppu seems properly placed to pass even larger global milestones, while also locking in a highly lucrative extended run at the box office.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Mythological Drama Nears Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Mark

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Tags: KaruppuKaruppu box office collection day 5RJ BalajiSuriyaTrisha Krishnan

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

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