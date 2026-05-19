Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Net in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The new Bollywood movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, with Ayushmann Khurrana did well at the Indian box office over the weekend and on weekdays. The movie made more than twenty crore rupees in India after four days. This is news for the makers even, with other movies out right now. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is doing okay. People are watching it. Ayushmann Khurranas movie crossed the twenty crore mark, which’s great. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It has humour and romance. It is a family movie. The story is modern. People who live in cities and younger people like it. The movie has Ayushmann Khurrana in it. It also has Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. They all play roles in the movie. This makes the movie fresh and exciting. The movie has a lot of star power because of these actors. The movie is fun to watch because of Mudassar Aziz and the actors, like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

The movie made around ₹3 to ₹3.5 crore on its Monday. This is less than what it made on Sunday. The film is still doing okay on weekdays. This is good for the movie to do well in the run. Now the total India net box office earnings of the film is than ₹20 crore in just four days. People are talking good about the film. This is helping the film to do well. The film is doing great among families and people who watch movies in multiplexes. The movie is getting a lot of benefit from people saying things about it. The film is doing well because people, like it and they are telling others about it.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

People who watch movies for a living said that this movie did really over the weekend. It started out okay on Friday. Then a lot of people went to see it on Saturday and Sunday. The movie did well in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The funny parts and the stories about people and their relationships, in the movie are what made people want to go see it. The movie is a hearted comedy and a relationship drama and these things worked in favour of the movie.

Ayushmann Khurranas movies that make people think and are funny usually do well with viewers. His film Pati Patni Aur Woh seems to be doing the same. People liked how he acted and was on screen. The main actors in the movie get along on screen and people on social media are saying good things, about it. Experts think that if people keep liking the movie and families watch it again it will do well for a time.

The movie is up against a lot of Bollywood and South Indian movies right now and that is affecting how many screens it is on and how many people are going to see it in some places.. Since there has not been a big comedy movie out in a while the movie is doing well with people who want to see something fun and light. The movie is also doing better at night and on weekends in cities, like Mumbai and Delhi that is what the cinema chains are saying. The movie is getting more people to come and watch it in these cities.

Box office experts think that this weekend is really important, for the movie. If the film does well on weekdays and gets people to watch it on the second weekend it could be one of the successful Bollywood movies of the year. The movie needs to keep doing on weekdays and then get a boost on the second weekend to be a real success. Box office experts are watching the film closely to see how it will do.

With people liking the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is doing well at the box office. It has a number of viewers on weekdays and more and more people are talking about it.

The movies performance, in the few days will decide if it can keep doing well and earn more money. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has to keep its momentum going to achieve milestones. The coming weeks will show if Pati Patni Aur Woh Do can reach box office heights.