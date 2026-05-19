Babar Azam vs Shan Masood: Who Should Lead Pakistan in Test Cricket? Stats, Captaincy Records, Win Percentage, Fan Reactions And More

Babar Azam vs. Shan Masood (May 19, 2026): Leadership issues are expected to remain at the forefront of Pakistani cricket for many years to come, as the country will continue to grapple with the question of which of the two players, Babar Azam and Shan Masood, is a better choice to lead their side as captain in Test cricket. Though Babar is undeniably Pakistan’s star batsman and one of the more dependable players, it is important to note that Shan Masood is leading the Test team right now and has been trying to bring about a revolution in the game of Test cricket by making it aggressive and modern. The performances of Pakistan in Test matches, away from home, and under various captains are likely to fuel these debates further.

Babar Azam vs Shan Masood: Who Has Better Test Batting Numbers?

In terms of Test batting statistics, Babar Azam undoubtedly boasts a superior record. Babar has been Pakistan’s most successful opener not only in home but also in foreign conditions, making many crucial hundreds against strong teams from all around the world. His high Test batting average, consistency, and the ability to bat through long periods of time have made him one of the most reliable Pakistan Test batters.

Shan Masood, on the other hand, has managed to improve himself as a batter, playing many crucial innings for Pakistan, mostly in difficult foreign conditions. But still, his Test stats remain lower than those of Babar, both in terms of average and centuries. Despite the aggression in his style that has brought many benefits to Pakistan, Babar is Pakistan’s best Test opener both statistically and technically.

How Do Babar Azam And Shan Masood Compare As Pakistan Test Captains?

Both Babar Azam and Shan Masood have exhibited vastly contrasting leadership styles as Pakistan Test captains. Babar was known for being a calm player with a composed approach to leadership and stability in the dressing room. As captain, Babar won 10 out of 20 Tests for Pakistan and kept up a good record of winning Tests when compared to many previous captains of Pakistan Test team.

Masood, on the other hand, has attempted to inject an aggressive attitude towards playing Tests in Pakistan. It would appear that he leads a more vocal, energetic, and tactical team on the field. Nevertheless, Pakistan’s performance has been inconsistent under Shan Masood’s captaincy, especially in overseas tours and recent losses at home. Despite the better statistics of Babar’s captaincy, the followers of Masood believe his aggressiveness may help Pakistan in the future.

Should Pakistan Cricket Team Replace Shan Masood With Babar Azam as Test Captain?

The issue surrounding the Pakistan Test captaincy is still raging. The people who support Babar Azam are of the opinion that Pakistan should return him to captaincy because of his good record as a captain, experience and consistent batting under pressure. Most of the fans consider Babar as a calmer individual when things get tough.

Supporters of Shan Masood suggest that constantly changing captains will affect Pakistan’s plans for the future. They think that Shan deserves more time to introduce his aggressive approach and rebuild the Test team after the transition period.

Pakistan Cricket Board may consider future Test performances and dressing room sentiments in their decision-making process. As things stand, whether to stick with experience or opt for tactical changes is among the major issues in Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam’s Test Captaincy Record

Babar Azam led Pakistan in 20 Test matches between 2020 and 2023. Babar’s team won 10 matches, lost 6 matches, and tied four Tests under his captaincy. The current official Test captaincy win percentage of Babar, without taking into account any tied Tests, comes out to be 62.5 percent. Babar was known for instilling discipline among Pakistan players and keeping up his good batting form as captain.

His performance against strong international teams under his leadership earned him many admirers due to his good performance and captaincy. Pakistan kept up with their performance in the home Test series and also had good ICC rankings in white-ball cricket during their captaincy. Some people criticized his defensive placement of fielders and Pakistan’s poor performance in away-from-home Test matches.

Shan Masood’s Record As Pakistan Test Captain

In November 2023, Shan Masood took over as the Test captain of Pakistan cricket after Babar retired from the position of captaincy. The period when Shan took over was not easy for Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan cricket side had suffered some defeats abroad, along with bad showings in their Tests at home. Under Shan, Pakistan had lost to Australia in the three-match Test series and then lost in their home Tests to Bangladesh.

However, Shan managed to lead Pakistan to a 2-1 victory in home Tests against England and thereby got his first Test win as the captain despite facing consecutive losses prior to that. It can be noted that cricket pundits feel that the way Shan leads is much more aggressive than that of Babar.

Captaincy Records And Win Percentage The statistical analysis of the two leaders in question has been a contributing factor to the heated debate surrounding the topic of who will captain the team for Pakistan in their Tests. The period that Azam served as captain had him have a higher win percentage than that of Masood. Metric Babar Azam Shan Masood Matches 20 15 Wins 10 4 Losses 6 11 Draws 4 0 Win Percentage 50.0% 26.6% The 50% win percentage of Babar Azam in Tests is one of the better records by Pakistan captains in recent times, but the pressure still mounts on Shan Masood because of Pakistan’s performance under him.

Fan Reactions And Social Media Debate

There has been increased discussion about Test captaincy in Pakistan via different social media sites. Some people support the return of Babar Azam as the reason for his better statistics in terms of captaincy, stability in batting, and experience. On the other hand, there are some people who support Shan Masood since Pakistan requires new thinking and leadership skills in Test cricket.

Some say that the separation of leadership in Pakistan is necessary to decrease pressure from the senior players. Recent criticism of Shan Masood after the Bangladesh defeat of Pakistan has added fuel to the fire.

Who Is Better For Pakistan’s Test Future?

But ultimately, it all depends on Pakistan’s future Test performances and long-term strategy. Babar Azam brings numbers and world-class performances to his team as a batsman and is also an established leader, while Masood stands out as a player with tactical aggression. Now, it is up to Pakistan’s management to make the choice between experience and aggression for the future of Test Cricket.

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