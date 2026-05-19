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Home > Sports News > Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan

Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan

Who is Gurnoor Brar? Meet the 25-year-old Punjab and Gujarat Titans fast bowler who earned his maiden India Test and ODI call-up for the 2026 Afghanistan series.

Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan. Photo Gurnoor Brar Instagram
Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan. Photo Gurnoor Brar Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 17:48 IST

Indian cricket took a giant leap into the future on May 19, when BCCI announced a revamped squad for upcoming bilateral series against Afghanistan. With talismanic speedster Jasprit Bumrah rested, the national selectors focused squarely on domestic heavyweights. Leading the new faces in the squad is 25-year-old Punjab and Gujarat Titans fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar who has received his maiden call-up to the India Test and ODI squads.

The one-off Test, starting June 6 at the new stadium in New Chandigarh, will be India’s return to the red-ball game under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. This inclusion is the culmination of a fascinating cricketing journey for Brar, one that is deeply intertwined with his new national captain.

From Football to a Dale Steyn-Inspired Pacer

But Brar was not a cricket-obsessed child. Born on 25 May 2000 in Muktsar, Punjab, he was from a farming family. His first loves were football and tennis, early on in his school years. He seriously took up a cricket ball only at the age of 16 after a school friend shrewdly observed that his natural height could be a terrifying asset on the pitch. Brar was a towering 6 feet and 4.5 inches and soon fell in love with the art of fast bowling. Growing up, he emulated the legendary actions of Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar and his biggest idol, Dale Steyn.

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A young Shubman Gill, during Punjab’s Under-19 Katoch Shield matches, soon noticed his raw pace and steep, unsettling bounce. Gill was taken aback by the speed and took it upon himself to help Brar get into the Mohali district team, setting him on course for the Punjab Under-23 side.

The Domestic and IPL Grind For Gurnoor Singh

Brar made his professional List A debut for Punjab in December 2022, before making his First-Class debut later that month against Railways. He made a big splash in his maiden Ranji Trophy season when he chipped in with a stabilising 64 runs from the lower order against Jammu and Kashmir, proving his worth as a handy, hard-hitting left-handed batter.

Finally, his hitting the deck hard opened the doors to the IPL. He made his Tournament debut vs Lucknow Super Giants as an injury replacement for Raj Bawa . He played as a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians in 2019 and then Bought by the Punjab Kings in 2023 . The Gujarat Titans bagged him at the IPL Mega Auction for a whopping INR 1.3 Crore, recognising his unique physical attributes and raw ceiling. Under the watchful eye of GT head coach Ashish Nehra, Brar has been groomed to the elite level.

Brar in his superb average of just over 27 with 52 wickets in 18 First-Class matches has been leading up to this. Now, with India preparing to host Afghanistan on his home turf in Punjab, this towering speedster is on the cusp of a dream international debut.

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Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan
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Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan
Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan
Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan
Who Is Gurnoor Brar? 25-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Who Received Maiden India Test Call-Up Against Afghanistan

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