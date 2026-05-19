FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea national football team, Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Best World Cup Performances

South Korea National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (May 19, 2026): The South Korea national football team, fondly referred to as the “Taeguk Warriors,” is still preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds. South Korea is one of the most successful countries playing football in Asia, having always represented AFC at FIFA World Cup events. The national football team is currently managed by Hong Myung-bo, who is a former captain of the South Korea national football team. He played in four consecutive FIFA World Cups as a South Korea national football team player.

As per the FIFA Men’s World Rankings issued on April 3, 2025, South Korea ranks 23rd in the world. Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min leads the South Korean national team as captain and is the most famous player in South Korea. Other South Korean national team players plying their trade in Europe include Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Current South Korea National Team Core Players

Recent squad members for South Korea include experienced players playing in major European leagues, along with young players from the K League and elsewhere.

Expected Core Squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo, Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Seol Young-woo

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung

Forwards: Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung

South Korea FIFA World Cup History

South Korea has been part of 11 FIFA World Cups and is currently the team with the highest number of World Cup participations among all Asian teams. South Korea’s biggest triumph in the FIFA World Cup was at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where South Korea co-hosted the event together with Japan. Under the coaching of Guus Hiddink from the Netherlands, South Korea advanced to the semi-final stage, winning against Italy in the Round of 16 and Spain in the quarter-finals, finishing fourth overall in the competition.

In the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, South Korea advanced to the Round of 16, beating Portugal 2-1 in the group stage. However, South Korea was knocked out of the tournament by Brazil.

South Korea Football Team Stats

Record Statistics FIFA World Cup Appearances 11 Best World Cup Finish Fourth Place (2002) AFC Asian Cup Titles 2 FIFA Ranking (April 2025) 23rd Current Coach Hong Myung-bo Captain Son Heung-min

Head-to-Head Records

South Korea enjoys strong football rivalries with Japan, Iran, and Australia during football tournaments in Asia. The rivalry that exists between South Korea and Japan is considered to be among the strongest rivalries in Asian football due to the history, competitiveness, and football culture of both nations. The consistent success of South Korea in football has been attributed to its structured approach to football, strong youth training programs, and increased participation of South Korean footballers in European leagues. With experienced players like Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae playing in the team, the Taeguk Warriors will be keen on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and competing against the best football nations in the world.

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