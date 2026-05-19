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Home > World News > Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity

Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity

Swiss International Air Lines will launch its first direct flights between Zurich and Bengaluru from October 25, 2026, as part of its 2026-27 winter schedule. The route will operate two to three times a week, making Bengaluru the airline’s third Indian destination after Delhi and Mumbai.

Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity (Via Facebook)
Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 18:26 IST

Swiss International Air Lines will launch its first-ever direct flights to Bengaluru as part of its expansion of the 2026-27 winter schedule, with a new service linking the Swiss carrier’s base in Zurich with Southern India. The new route will operate two or three days per week, making Bengaluru the airline’s third Indian destination after Delhi and Mumbai. The new route is scheduled to begin in the 2026-27 winter timetable, running from October 25, 2026 to March 27, 2027. The airline said the service is aimed at meeting the growing demand for direct connectivity between Europe and India’s technology hub.

Focus On India’s Silicon Valley

Bengaluru, often called India’s Silicon Valley, has emerged as a major centre for technology, innovation and global business operations. Several European companies and international technology firms have a strong presence in the city.

“We are pleased that with Bengaluru we can soon offer our customers another attractive and multi-dimensional long-haul destination,” said SWISS Chief Executive Officer Jens Fehlinger.

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Airbus A350 To Operate Bengaluru Route

The airline also announced that it will expand the deployment of its new Airbus A350 aircraft on long-haul services. After introducing the aircraft on Seoul and Boston routes, SWISS plans to operate the Airbus A350 on Johannesburg services during the winter schedule and on Shanghai services from September.

The carrier said five Airbus A350 aircraft will join its fleet by the end of the year, including those planned for the Bengaluru route.

New ‘SWISS Senses’ Cabin Experience

The aircraft operating the Bengaluru service will feature the airline’s new “SWISS Senses” cabin product across all seating classes.

“India’s Silicon Valley has a lot to offer both leisure and business travellers and is also a perfect gateway for exploring Southern India. Our new Bengaluru service is particularly aimed at meeting the growing demand among the business community for direct flights to this major technology hub,” Fehlinger added.

Flight Schedule Details

The eastbound LX 140 flight is scheduled to depart Zurich at 1:20 pm every day except Mondays and Wednesdays and arrive in Bengaluru at 2:55 am the next day.

The return LX 141 flight will depart Bengaluru at 4:50 am every day except Tuesdays and Thursdays and arrive in Zurich at 10:50 am on the same day.

Changes To Geneva Operations

Alongside the expansion, SWISS will reduce some services from Geneva during the upcoming winter season. Flights to Berlin, Hamburg and Pristina from Geneva will be suspended due to insufficient aircraft and engine parts for the airline’s Airbus A220 fleet.

The airline will operate a total of 88 destinations from Zurich and Geneva during the 2026-27 winter season, including 60 European and 24 intercontinental destinations from Zurich.

READ MORE: UAE Flight Updates Today, May 19: Emirates, Etihad, Air India Continue Operations Amid Delays And Route Changes

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Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity
Tags: Airbus A350 SWISSBengaluru Europe direct flightsBengaluru international flightsBengaluru Zurich direct flightIndia Switzerland air connectivitySWISS Bengaluru Zurich flightsSwiss International Air Lines IndiaSWISS new India routeZurich Bengaluru nonstop flights

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Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity

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Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity
Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity
Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity
Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity

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