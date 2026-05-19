Global Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): India (Delhi), Bangladesh (Dhaka), Singapore & USA (Washington, D.C.) Face Heatwave, Rain & Thunderstorm Alerts

The climate conditions prevailing in various big cities of India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the US are also indicating drastic changes due to increase in temperature levels, high humidity, presence of thunderstorms, and unstable weather conditions. Meteorologists have noted the influence of heat wave condition prevailing in northern India due to presence of moisture in the atmosphere along with the emergence of pre-monsoon condition on causing changes in weather patterns. Delhi and other NCR cities can witness high levels of temperature near 45 degrees Celsius, whereas Mumbai and Singapore will experience humidity conditions and cloudiness accompanied with rain showers. Dhaka city would also observe thunderstorms and high-speed wind blowing over the bay area caused by increasing atmospheric instability. US cities such as New York would witness cloudiness in the upcoming period, whereas Los Angeles city will retain its pleasant weather. Weather analysts have predicted that the global weather patterns will remain unstable for at least two weeks from now and will lead to rainfalls, thunderstorms, heatwave condition, and humidity. The governments of various nations have urged their citizens to ensure that they remain well hydrated during times of excessive heat, avoid traveling unnecessarily outdoors during storms, and keep themselves abreast with the weather warnings.
What Is the Weather Today Across India, Bangladesh, Singapore & US Cities? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
Changes in weather patterns keep impacting some important cities in India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and America. Although there are some cities that experience summer hotness and humidity, other places experience thunder showers, cloud cover, and comfortable weather. Weather experts have attributed instability in atmospheric conditions, moist air winds, and change in seasons to such changes in weather.
|City / Country
|Temperature
|Current Weather Conditions
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Delhi
|29°C – 45°C
|Scorching heatwave conditions with extremely hot afternoons
|05:28 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:12 PM
|09:42 AM
|Mumbai
|28°C – 35°C
|Humid coastal weather with cloudy skies and sticky conditions
|06:01 AM
|07:01 PM
|11:08 PM
|09:30 AM
|Dhaka
|27°C – 36°C
|Thunderstorms, humid weather, and occasional gusty winds
|05:15 AM
|06:32 PM
|10:44 PM
|08:20 AM
|Singapore
|27°C – 33°C
|Frequent rainfall activity with cloudy and humid conditions
|06:55 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:48 PM
|11:10 AM
|New York City
|16°C – 24°C
|Cool weather with cloudy skies and pleasant evening temperatures
|05:37 AM
|08:07 PM
|12:16 AM
|09:01 AM
|Los Angeles
|17°C – 28°C
|Sunny, pleasant, and comfortable weather conditions
|05:49 AM
|07:48 PM
|11:55 PM
|09:45 AM
According to meteorologists, the weather situation may keep on changing for the next few days as there will be increased heat waves in some places, while other places will experience an increase in the number of thunderstorms and rain. People from all around the globe are being asked to stay informed regarding weather warnings.
Singapore is flooded with rain and the death toll has risen to 23 as shown in the X post below:
Death toll from Nairobi floods rises to 23 – Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga pic.twitter.com/jkgZqnpG6b
— Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) March 7, 2026
Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
A number of areas within India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the United States showed notable differences in terms of their weather conditions due to the changing atmospheric conditions, high humidity levels, and active moisture conditions. There were reports of cloud formation, rainfall, thunderstorms, as well as temperature changes during the day due to the presence of weather changes all around the world. In India, there was an increase in heat wave conditions within northern parts such as Delhi, whereas increased rainfall and humidity were noted in the coastal as well as tropical regions. There was also an increase in thunderstorm activities within Dhaka and Singapore due to the presence of moisture-filled wind currents and unstable atmospheric pressure. According to weather experts, these changes might persist in the coming days due to the strengthening of pre-monsoon activities within South Asia.
|City
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Major Change Observed
|Delhi
|Extremely hot and dry
|Heatwave intensified
|Temperature increased
|Mumbai
|Humid with mild breeze
|Cloudier with rain chances
|Humidity increased
|Dhaka
|Warm and cloudy
|Thunderstorm activity
|Rainfall chances increased
|Singapore
|Moderate rain showers
|Frequent rainfall activity
|More cloud formation
|New York City
|Pleasant weather
|Cooler cloudy conditions
|Temperature dropped slightly
|Los Angeles
|Sunny and warm
|Pleasant weather continues
|Stable conditions
Delhi is suffering from extreme heatwaves as shown in this X post below:
STORY | Delhi experiences warm morning; ‘yellow’ alert issued for heatwave
Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius while the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the… pic.twitter.com/Pe3D1amMb8
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
The weather changes observed in many countries could keep affecting transportation and commuter movement, as well as outdoor activities. Rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas of Bangladesh, Singapore, and south India could delay movement and lead to accumulation of water in low-lying areas. High temperatures in Delhi and northern India could disrupt outdoor activities and road and commuting movements in the afternoons. Airplanes flying into airports with thunderstorms would also be expected to experience flight delays due to poor visibility.
|Region
|Major Impact Expected
|Delhi NCR
|Heatwave may affect outdoor activities
|Mumbai
|Humidity and rain may slow traffic
|Dhaka
|Thunderstorms may affect local movement
|Singapore
|Frequent rain may cause delays
|New York City
|Cloudy weather may affect evening travel
|Los Angeles
|Stable weather with minimal disruptions
Residents have been asked to stay hydrated, refrain from traveling unless necessary during severe weather, and keep themselves updated about weather alerts.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is currently issuing heat waves warning in northern India including Delhi NCR area, whereas there is an ongoing thunderstorm and rain warning in southern and coastal areas. In Bangladesh and Singapore, weather departments are warning about growing possibilities of thunderstorms and heavy rains due to atmospheric instability and high humidity.
|Region
|Weather Alert
|Delhi NCR
|Heatwave alert active
|Mumbai
|Humidity and rainfall advisory
|Bengaluru
|Thunderstorm and rain alert
|Dhaka
|Heavy rainfall warning
|Singapore
|Frequent thunderstorm advisory
|US East Coast
|Cloudy and windy weather advisory
According to meteorologists, the pre-monsoon season will see worsening trends in the next few weeks.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|Date Range
|Region / City
|Expected Temperature
|Rainfall Chances
|Weather Trend
|19–21 May 2026
|Delhi NCR
|30°C – 45°C
|Low
|Severe heatwave conditions
|19–21 May 2026
|Mumbai
|28°C – 35°C
|Moderate
|Humid with cloudy skies
|19–21 May 2026
|Dhaka
|27°C – 36°C
|High
|Thunderstorms likely
|19–21 May 2026
|Singapore
|27°C – 33°C
|High
|Frequent rainfall activity
|19–21 May 2026
|New York City
|15°C – 24°C
|Moderate
|Cool cloudy weather
|19–21 May 2026
|Los Angeles
|17°C – 28°C
|Low
|Pleasant sunny weather
|22–24 May 2026
|Delhi NCR
|31°C – 46°C
|Low
|Heatwave may intensify
|22–24 May 2026
|Mumbai
|28°C – 34°C
|Moderate
|Rainfall chances may rise
|22–24 May 2026
|Dhaka
|26°C – 35°C
|High
|Heavy showers possible
|22–24 May 2026
|Singapore
|26°C – 33°C
|High
|Thunderstorm activity continues
|22–24 May 2026
|New York City
|16°C – 25°C
|Moderate
|Cloudy weather persists
|22–24 May 2026
|Los Angeles
|18°C – 29°C
|Low
|Stable warm weather
|25–27 May 2026
|Delhi NCR
|30°C – 44°C
|Moderate
|Dust storms possible
|25–27 May 2026
|Mumbai
|27°C – 34°C
|High
|Pre-monsoon showers likely
|25–27 May 2026
|Dhaka
|26°C – 34°C
|High
|Intense thunderstorm activity
|25–27 May 2026
|Singapore
|26°C – 32°C
|High
|Frequent evening rainfall
|25–27 May 2026
|New York City
|17°C – 26°C
|Moderate
|Pleasant cloudy conditions
|25–27 May 2026
|Los Angeles
|18°C – 30°C
|Low
|Sunny weather continues
|28 May–2 June 2026
|Global Cities
|Varying temperatures
|Moderate to High
|Unstable weather trends may continue
Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.