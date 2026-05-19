Global Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): India (Delhi), Bangladesh (Dhaka), Singapore & USA (Washington, D.C.) Face Heatwave, Rain & Thunderstorm Alerts

The climate conditions prevailing in various big cities of India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the US are also indicating drastic changes due to increase in temperature levels, high humidity, presence of thunderstorms, and unstable weather conditions. Meteorologists have noted the influence of heat wave condition prevailing in northern India due to presence of moisture in the atmosphere along with the emergence of pre-monsoon condition on causing changes in weather patterns. Delhi and other NCR cities can witness high levels of temperature near 45 degrees Celsius, whereas Mumbai and Singapore will experience humidity conditions and cloudiness accompanied with rain showers. Dhaka city would also observe thunderstorms and high-speed wind blowing over the bay area caused by increasing atmospheric instability. US cities such as New York would witness cloudiness in the upcoming period, whereas Los Angeles city will retain its pleasant weather. Weather analysts have predicted that the global weather patterns will remain unstable for at least two weeks from now and will lead to rainfalls, thunderstorms, heatwave condition, and humidity. The governments of various nations have urged their citizens to ensure that they remain well hydrated during times of excessive heat, avoid traveling unnecessarily outdoors during storms, and keep themselves abreast with the weather warnings.

What Is the Weather Today Across India, Bangladesh, Singapore & US Cities? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Changes in weather patterns keep impacting some important cities in India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and America. Although there are some cities that experience summer hotness and humidity, other places experience thunder showers, cloud cover, and comfortable weather. Weather experts have attributed instability in atmospheric conditions, moist air winds, and change in seasons to such changes in weather.

City / Country Temperature Current Weather Conditions Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Delhi 29°C – 45°C Scorching heatwave conditions with extremely hot afternoons 05:28 AM 07:02 PM 11:12 PM 09:42 AM Mumbai 28°C – 35°C Humid coastal weather with cloudy skies and sticky conditions 06:01 AM 07:01 PM 11:08 PM 09:30 AM Dhaka 27°C – 36°C Thunderstorms, humid weather, and occasional gusty winds 05:15 AM 06:32 PM 10:44 PM 08:20 AM Singapore 27°C – 33°C Frequent rainfall activity with cloudy and humid conditions 06:55 AM 07:05 PM 11:48 PM 11:10 AM New York City 16°C – 24°C Cool weather with cloudy skies and pleasant evening temperatures 05:37 AM 08:07 PM 12:16 AM 09:01 AM Los Angeles 17°C – 28°C Sunny, pleasant, and comfortable weather conditions 05:49 AM 07:48 PM 11:55 PM 09:45 AM

According to meteorologists, the weather situation may keep on changing for the next few days as there will be increased heat waves in some places, while other places will experience an increase in the number of thunderstorms and rain. People from all around the globe are being asked to stay informed regarding weather warnings.

Singapore is flooded with rain and the death toll has risen to 23 as shown in the X post below:

Death toll from Nairobi floods rises to 23 – Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga pic.twitter.com/jkgZqnpG6b — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) March 7, 2026

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

A number of areas within India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and the United States showed notable differences in terms of their weather conditions due to the changing atmospheric conditions, high humidity levels, and active moisture conditions. There were reports of cloud formation, rainfall, thunderstorms, as well as temperature changes during the day due to the presence of weather changes all around the world. In India, there was an increase in heat wave conditions within northern parts such as Delhi, whereas increased rainfall and humidity were noted in the coastal as well as tropical regions. There was also an increase in thunderstorm activities within Dhaka and Singapore due to the presence of moisture-filled wind currents and unstable atmospheric pressure. According to weather experts, these changes might persist in the coming days due to the strengthening of pre-monsoon activities within South Asia.

City Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Delhi Extremely hot and dry Heatwave intensified Temperature increased Mumbai Humid with mild breeze Cloudier with rain chances Humidity increased Dhaka Warm and cloudy Thunderstorm activity Rainfall chances increased Singapore Moderate rain showers Frequent rainfall activity More cloud formation New York City Pleasant weather Cooler cloudy conditions Temperature dropped slightly Los Angeles Sunny and warm Pleasant weather continues Stable conditions

Delhi is suffering from extreme heatwaves as shown in this X post below:

STORY | Delhi experiences warm morning; ‘yellow’ alert issued for heatwave Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius while the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the… pic.twitter.com/Pe3D1amMb8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

The weather changes observed in many countries could keep affecting transportation and commuter movement, as well as outdoor activities. Rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas of Bangladesh, Singapore, and south India could delay movement and lead to accumulation of water in low-lying areas. High temperatures in Delhi and northern India could disrupt outdoor activities and road and commuting movements in the afternoons. Airplanes flying into airports with thunderstorms would also be expected to experience flight delays due to poor visibility.

Region Major Impact Expected Delhi NCR Heatwave may affect outdoor activities Mumbai Humidity and rain may slow traffic Dhaka Thunderstorms may affect local movement Singapore Frequent rain may cause delays New York City Cloudy weather may affect evening travel Los Angeles Stable weather with minimal disruptions

Residents have been asked to stay hydrated, refrain from traveling unless necessary during severe weather, and keep themselves updated about weather alerts.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is currently issuing heat waves warning in northern India including Delhi NCR area, whereas there is an ongoing thunderstorm and rain warning in southern and coastal areas. In Bangladesh and Singapore, weather departments are warning about growing possibilities of thunderstorms and heavy rains due to atmospheric instability and high humidity.

Region Weather Alert Delhi NCR Heatwave alert active Mumbai Humidity and rainfall advisory Bengaluru Thunderstorm and rain alert Dhaka Heavy rainfall warning Singapore Frequent thunderstorm advisory US East Coast Cloudy and windy weather advisory

According to meteorologists, the pre-monsoon season will see worsening trends in the next few weeks.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Range Region / City Expected Temperature Rainfall Chances Weather Trend 19–21 May 2026 Delhi NCR 30°C – 45°C Low Severe heatwave conditions 19–21 May 2026 Mumbai 28°C – 35°C Moderate Humid with cloudy skies 19–21 May 2026 Dhaka 27°C – 36°C High Thunderstorms likely 19–21 May 2026 Singapore 27°C – 33°C High Frequent rainfall activity 19–21 May 2026 New York City 15°C – 24°C Moderate Cool cloudy weather 19–21 May 2026 Los Angeles 17°C – 28°C Low Pleasant sunny weather 22–24 May 2026 Delhi NCR 31°C – 46°C Low Heatwave may intensify 22–24 May 2026 Mumbai 28°C – 34°C Moderate Rainfall chances may rise 22–24 May 2026 Dhaka 26°C – 35°C High Heavy showers possible 22–24 May 2026 Singapore 26°C – 33°C High Thunderstorm activity continues 22–24 May 2026 New York City 16°C – 25°C Moderate Cloudy weather persists 22–24 May 2026 Los Angeles 18°C – 29°C Low Stable warm weather 25–27 May 2026 Delhi NCR 30°C – 44°C Moderate Dust storms possible 25–27 May 2026 Mumbai 27°C – 34°C High Pre-monsoon showers likely 25–27 May 2026 Dhaka 26°C – 34°C High Intense thunderstorm activity 25–27 May 2026 Singapore 26°C – 32°C High Frequent evening rainfall 25–27 May 2026 New York City 17°C – 26°C Moderate Pleasant cloudy conditions 25–27 May 2026 Los Angeles 18°C – 30°C Low Sunny weather continues 28 May–2 June 2026 Global Cities Varying temperatures Moderate to High Unstable weather trends may continue

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert