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Home > Entertainment News > Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64

Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64

Tom Kane, the legendary voice actor best known for voicing Yoda in the Star Wars animated series and films, has died at the age of 64, leaving behind a celebrated legacy in animation and pop culture.

Tom Kane Cause of Death: How the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died at 64 (Photo: X)
Tom Kane Cause of Death: How the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died at 64 (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 13:28 IST

Veteran voice actor Tom Kane, who voiced beloved characters in Star Wars and The Powerpuff Girls, has died aged 64. Known for his distinctive, versatile voice work in animation, video games, and film narration. Kane’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry.

Kane’s death marks the end of a career that included memorable roles such as Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls, and Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He had largely stepped away from voice acting in recent years after suffering serious health complications that changed his life and career path.

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What caused Tom Kane’s death

Tom Kane died due to complications related to a stroke he suffered in 2020. The stroke was reported to have had a long-term effect on his ability to speak and his ongoing work as a voice actor, and he retired in 2021. He died on May 18, 2026, in a hospital in Kansas City, with his family around him.

The long-term effects of the stroke were serious and affected his speech, reading, and general communication abilities. His health was precarious over time, and complications from the initial medical event are thought to be the main cause of his death.

Health issues after his 2020 stroke. Kane’s recovery from the stroke was not an easy one. According to reports, he underwent therapy and slowly distanced himself from public appearances as his health restrictions started affecting his professional commitments. He remained in touch with his family and friends, and rare updates from those close to him have shared both his determination and lingering health issues.

He stopped doing voice acting work in 2021. Voice acting is what made him famous. He did a lot of voice acting. People know his voice from animation and gaming. The voice acting career of this man is really something because it made him one of the most recognizable voices in animation and gaming.

Tom Kane Remembered As Legendary Star Wars Voice Actor

The agency described Kane as an “extraordinary man” and a “devoted husband and father,” saying his kindness and generosity were just as memorable as his talent.

Apart from his role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Kane also voiced Professor Utonium and the evil character HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. In March, he shared a photo from a convention where he reunited with the actresses who voiced the famous Powerpuff Girls characters.

Tom Kane’s Career Spanned Star Wars, Powerpuff Girls, and More

Kane started his career in voice acting when he was a teenager and later moved into animated television during the 1990s. He voiced characters in shows such as Johnny Bravo, along with the animated versions of Iron Man and Spider-Man.

After gaining popularity through The Powerpuff Girls, Kane continued to work on popular animated series, including The Wild Thornberrys, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and Kim Possible.

Along with working in many TV shows, films, and video games, Kane also became a well-known voice announcer. He announced the Academy Awards four times, narrated and voiced several rides at Disney theme parks, and also served as the announcer for The Eric Andre Show.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Made Tom Kane A Fan Favourite

His work in Star Wars: The Clone Wars made him an important part of the Star Wars Media Universe. Kane narrated every episode of the series and later voiced Yoda and other characters in several movies and video games.

Before his death, one of his last voice acting projects was narrating the first episode of the recent Star Wars: The Bad Batch series.

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Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64
Tags: age of 64animation industrycause of deathcelebrity deathlegendary voice actorobituaryPowerpuff GirlsStar Wars UniverseStar Wars voice actorstroke complicationsTom KaneYoda

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Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64

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Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64
Tom Kane Cause Of Death: How The ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor Died At 64
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