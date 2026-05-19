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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know

IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know

Are Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma flouting BCCI rules in Kolkata ahead of KKR vs MI? Get the real facts behind the viral IPL 2026 travel rumors.

IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI'S 'No-Girlfriends' Policy? Here's What We Know. Photo X
IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI'S 'No-Girlfriends' Policy? Here's What We Know. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 13:45 IST

IPL 2026: The buzz around MI captain Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, model-actress Mahieka Sharma, has gone into a frenzy as the high voltage IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) inches closer at the Eden Gardens on May 20.

Social media was abuzz with speculation after unsubstantiated reports that BCCI was looking to tighten the noose on players’ partners in team environments. Fans are now speculating whether Mahieka is presently posted with Hardik in the City of Joy and if they are foregoing official protocol.

The short answer is no. There is no official update or credible report at this point to suggest that Mahieka has travelled with Hardik Pandya and the rest of the Mumbai Indians contingent to Kolkata.

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For those searching for clues on social media, Mahieka’s recent digital footprint is strictly business and personal routine. Her latest Instagram stories are nothing unusual, with all the attention on her usual, disciplined gym routine and fitness content. There are no signs of travel, no sneak peeks of airport lounges, and not a single new photo of the star all-rounder.

The couple has been very much in the public eye since going public in late 2025, with Mahieka often seen supporting Hardik from the stands during different stages of the IPL 2026 season. Rumours about their link-up have been on a high this week, with even unconfirmed posts on social media — traced to a parody account on X — talking of a possible wedding in Udaipur on May 22. These same viral threads claimed the BCCI had become stricter on the presence of girlfriends in team camps due to fears that internal discussions would leak, and that this drove the couple to an immediate wedding.

But these allegations have not been confirmed by either personality and the rumours seem to have been created entirely by online forums. The BCCI has a standard operational protocol with respect to families and partners during long tournaments, and there’s zero evidence that Pandya or anyone in the MI camp has broken these rules or that a strict “no-girlfriends policy” is being flouted.

The all-rounder made his return to the squad after a brief break and exit rumours due to back spasms and now all his focus is on the pitch with Mumbai Indians taking on KKR in Match 65 of the tournament. There is no travel confirmation or any proximity clues on her official handles so the viral chatter of Mahieka being present in the team hotel in Kolkata is totally baseless. While Mahieka is busy following her fitness regime back home, Hardik is all set for a mega night at Eden Gardens.

Read More: Ishan Kishan vs CSK: SRH Star Trolls Chennai Super Kings Fans With ‘Whistle’ Celebration After 5-Wicket Victory In IPL 2026— WATCH Viral Video

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IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know
Tags: BCCI player girlfriend policyHardik Pandya girlfriend IPL 2026Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma KolkataHardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma weddingIPL 2026IPL 2026 viral rumors todayKKR vs MI Match 65Mahieka Sharma Instagram story gymMumbai Indians team hotel Kolkata

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IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know

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IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know
IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know
IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know
IPL 2026: Is Mahieka Sharma Accompanying Hardik Pandya in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs MI Match? Are They Flouting the BCCI’s No-Girlfriends Policy? Here’s What We Know

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