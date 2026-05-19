Neymar’s Emotional Reaction to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Goes Viral | Watch Video

Neymar In Brazil Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: The final “Last Dance” is now officially underway. Brazil’s talismanic forward Neymar has made the final 26-man Seleção squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, ending months of intense speculation over his international future. An emotional video of the forward’s raw and unfiltered reaction went viral on social media within minutes of the announcement on May 18, 2026.

Neymar’s Emotion Reaction To Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

The 34-year-old superstar is seen beaming with pure joy and tightly hugging a companion dressed in a beanie and a yellow Brazil kit in the viral 22-second clip. The video has gone down well with football fans worldwide, with ecstatic text “NEYMAR IS SOOOOOO HAPPY” over the top. It is an incredibly human milestone for the forward following his return to Santos and gruelling journey back to match fitness after a long injury recovery. The tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico is widely tipped to be Neymar’s fourth and last World Cup appearance.

The heartwarming footage soon went viral, racking up over 16,000 likes and 243,000 views in just hours. As the social media replies flooded in to celebrate the legendary goalscorer’s incredible resilience, the inclusion has also caused fierce debate among fans over his overall fitness, and how that impacts squad dynamics.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the long-awaited roster at a gala ceremony at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, breaking his own streak of leaving the veteran out of friendlies. “He is an experienced player. A more resilient team can win, and we want to be the most resilient team in the world,” Ancelotti stated.

Brazil’s Full 2026 World Cup Squad

Brazil come to the tournament with a well-balanced squad of defensive solidity, elite European experience and electric young attackers. The Brazilians will start their campaign against Morocco on June 13 in Group C. Also in the group are Scotland and Haiti.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Léo Pereira (Flamingo), Danilo (Flamengo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Danilo Santos (Botafogo).

Forwards: Neymar Jr. (Santos), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Rayan (Bournemouth).

With the likes of Endrick and Rayan set to join Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (79 goals), the Seleção are well placed to hunt for an elusive sixth world title.

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