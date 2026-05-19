Meta Announces Work From Home: Company To Lay Off 10% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring

US based tech giant Meta has reportedly told its employees in North America to work from home on Wednesday, i.e., 20th May 2026. The company will lay off around 10 per cent of its global workforce as part of a major organisation restructuring. According to a Reuters report, the countrywide layoff will take place in three waves, with impacted workers learning about their layoff through an email at 4 am local time. The human resource chief of the company Janelle Gale said in a document that executives “will announce org changes” alongside the layoffs. Around 7,000 employees are likely to shift to new roles at Facebook and Instagram parent.

Gale told Reuters that “As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures.” She further added that “We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods or cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership. We believe this will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding.”

Who Gets the Email at 4 AM?

The decision to ask North America-based staff to work from home on the day of the announcement is being seen as a way to avoid any difficult scenes inside company offices.

What Is Driving These Cuts?

Meta is not cutting jobs because it is struggling. The company has been posting strong profits. What is pushing this restructuring is a deliberate decision to build leaner teams and bake artificial intelligence into how the company is organised from the ground up.

Gale’s statement makes this clear. The new structure is being designed around AI first thinking, with smaller groups that have more independence and can move quickly. In simple terms, Meta believes fewer people with better tools, mainly AI tools, can do more than larger traditional teams.

7,000 People Moving, Not Just Going

One detail that stands out is that not everyone losing their current role is being shown on the door. Around 7,000 employees are expected to be moved into new positions within the Meta. That suggests the company is not trying to shrink its talent base entirely but rather reshape it to fit into a new way of working.

Still, for those who do receive that 4 AM email on Wednesday, there will be no silver lining in these numbers.

A Trend That Is Not Slowing Down

Meta joins a growing list of major tech companies that have used AI-led restructuring as a reason to cut headcounts. What is different here is the scale and the speed. A 10 per cent cut across a company about the size of Meta affects tens of thousands of lives overnight.