Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg To Cut 8,000 Jobs As AI-Focused Restructuring — Triggers Anxiety Among Employees

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

during my last year at meta there were probably 4-5 layoffs, but this one on 5/20 is huuuge

my friends still there are either just waiting hoping to get laid off or extremely anxious because the job is their lifeline

i remember the very first big layoff the night before was… https://t.co/3fhVNzQjGn

— adel 🌟 (@adelwu_) May 16, 2026