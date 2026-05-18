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Home > Tech and Auto News > Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules

Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules

X has introduced new daily limits on posts, DMs, follows, email changes, and API usage to reduce spam and prevent system overload, with stricter caps for unverified accounts.

X Daily Limit, AI generated image
X Daily Limit, AI generated image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:36 IST

Elon Musk owned microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) has introduced strict action limits on user accounts. These limits cover posts, direct messages (DM), follow, email changes, and API use. The new regulation aims to keep service stable for the worldwide audience and reduce issues during heavy usage. The company said that these technical restrictions help to protect internal systems from overload. By restricting how often some actions occur, X cuts system strain. This reduces error pages, lowers the chance of outages, and keeps core features working for most users. 

New Limits for X Accounts

All X account limits count together across every access method. Activity from web browsers, Android and iOS apps, and any linked third-party tools is combined. The primary daily and hourly limit of each type of action are as follows:  

Account Action 

You Might Be Interested In

Technical Limit 

Additional Details 

Direct Messages 

500 per day 

The limit applies to the total number of messages sent from the account. 

Posts (Unverified) 

50 original / 200 replies per day 

These limits are also split into smaller semi-hour windows. 

Posts (Overall) 

2,400 per day 

Absolute maximum posting limit, distributed across semi-hourly intervals. 

Email Changes 

4 per hour 

Restricts how often the registered email address can be changed. 

Following (Daily) 

400 per day 

Technical daily ceiling; other policies against aggressive following still apply. 

Following (Total) 

5,000 accounts 

After this, new follows depend on the account’s follow-to-follower ratio. 

 

The following new regulations are more complex than a single figure. Users can follow up to 400 new accounts each day, but this sits beside separate anti-spam rules. Once a user follows 5,000 accounts, extra follows become restricted based on that account follower count and engagement. 

Why The Company Has Put Limits?

The new regulation also controls the posting in two layers, particularly for unverified accounts. Those users who don’t have opt for verified blue tick can create up to 50 new posts and 200 replies daily. However, the company also sluces posting activity into semi-hourly segments, and the overall platform cap remains 2,400 posts each day. 

The platform also tracks traffic from connected services through an hourly API limit. Any third-party applications linked to an X account contribute to this shared allowance. Users who depend on several tools such as scheduling apps or analytics services will meet their hourly API limit earlier than others. 

How It Will Impact User Experience

After the implementation of these new regulations, the platform may reduce daily or hourly thresholds to protect performance when traffic is unusually high. When such short-term changes occur, the platform usually posts updates on the official X status site. 

When an account hits the daily limit, the X displays an error message naming the exact cap breached. Most limitations consisting of those on DM, posts, email edits, and API calls are time-based. 

These X account limits are framed as protective settings rather than penalties. They are engineered to keep performance stable across millions of users, devices, and connected apps. Understanding the particular caps help frequent users, developers and social media teams plan activity without running into avoidable service interruptions. 

Also Read: mAadhaar App Discontinued: Govt Rolls Out New ‘Aadhaar App’ With Improved Privacy And Security

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Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules
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Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules
Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules
Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules
Elon Musk’s X Introduces New Daily Limits On Posts, DMs, Follows, And API Activity — Check New Caps And Rules

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