Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Elon Musk-owned X has announced a $1 million prize for the best long-form article published on the platform. The initiative is part of X’s broader 2026 growth strategy and comes in the wake of the rollout of its long-form publishing tool, Articles, which allows creators to post content beyond the platform’s traditional character limits.

Elon Musk Announces $1 Million for the Top Long-Form Article

X revealed that it will award $1 million to the creator whose work is selected as the best long-form article in its upcoming creator payout cycle. The announcement was made through a post on X, formerly Twitter, and later reshared by Elon Musk himself.

“The top article will receive the $1 million award,” the company said, adding that the winners will be announced on January 30. However, X did not provide further details on the selection criteria, evaluation process, or timelines linked to the contest.

Musk amplified the announcement by reposting the update from X’s official Creators account, writing simply: “$1M prize for the top 𝕏 article.”

Why Has Elon Musk’s X Announced Long-Form Article Prize?

According to the company, the initiative is designed to reward content that drives influence and impact. In its post, the X Creators account stated:

“We’re trying something new: we’re giving $1 million to the Top Article of the next payout period. We’re doubling down on what creators on 𝕏 do best: writing. In 2026, our goal is to recognise high-value, high-impact content that shapes conversation, breaks news and moves culture.”

The company has positioned long-form writing as a central pillar of its strategy moving forward, signalling a push to attract serious writers, journalists, and analysts to the platform.

Musk’s View of X as an Alternative to Traditional Media

Musk has repeatedly argued that X offers a stronger alternative to legacy media organisations. He has described the platform as a “real-time, user-driven newswire” and claimed it can function as a replacement for traditional news sources.

Musk has also said that X is “the most accurate source of information about the world,” adding that “you are the media now,” suggesting that posts and creator-driven content on the platform are more reliable than conventional journalism.

