Home > Tech and Auto > LPG Cylinders Shortage Impact: HCL Offers WFH, Infosys Trims Canteen Menu And IRCTC May Halt Train Meals

Due to rising tensions in West Asia, an LPG shortage has disrupted services in India. HCLTech allowed Chennai employees to work from home, while Infosys reported food court disruptions, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation asked railway kitchens to use microwaves and induction cooktops instead of LPG.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 12, 2026 15:45:46 IST

India is struggling from LPG and Petrol crises due to ongoing tension in West Asia between Iran and Israel. The war has disturbed the trade in the entire region due to which several countries are facing shortage of LPG and fuel.  

The ongoing shortage of LPG has impacted the daily lives; from government to food business and restaurants have increased the price.  

HCL announced WFH amid LPG crises 

Indian tech giant HCLTech has offered employees at its Chennai office the option to work from home on 12th and 13th March as cooking gas shortage has disrupted cafeteria operations. 

Several cafeteria vendors were unable to operate due to the ongoing LPG crises, promoting the company to allow staff to work remotely for two days. Global search firms stated that companies with planned or existing exposure to the region are putting senior-level hiring on hold amid rising uncertainty. Consulting firms had also issued the warning that bonuses could come under pressure for companies exposed to the region as the war has disturbed the energy, real estate, construction, and logistic sectors. 

Infosys closed food court 

While another Indian tech giant Infosys has informed its employees across campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune regarding temporary disruption to food court services as the company is struggling with the shortage of commercial LPG supplies. 

In an e-mail sent on 11th March, the company said that it is dealing with an “impending situation” regarding the availability of LPG, promoting operational adjustments starting from 12th March. 

IRCTC Induction & Microwave policy 

The Indian Railways catering service, IRCTC has asked kitchens at railway stations to cook food for passengers using microwave ovens and induction cooktops instead of LPG. However, operators say the move may be difficult to implement at busy stations. The canteen manager argued that cooking large quantity of food in microwave ovens and inductions are not practical considering the heavy passenger load. 

Also Read: Iran Escalates War: Indian National Killed As Explosive Boats Strike Oil Tankers Safesea Vishnu, Zefyros Near Basra In Persian Gulf

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:37 PM IST
