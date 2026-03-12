LIVE TV
CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here's How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2026 for the February session. Candidates can access the answer key through the official website at CTET Official Website (ctet.nic.in).

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 22:57:25 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2026 for the February session. Candidates can access the answer key through the official website at CTET Official Website (ctet.nic.in).

The CTET 21st Edition examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026. In addition, the authority held the CTET Paper 2 exam on March 1, 2026, for two examination centres in Bihar, where the test had been postponed earlier on February 7 due to administrative reasons.

Along with the provisional answer key, the board has also released the scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets. The window to raise objections against the answer key has been opened for a limited period. Candidates who find discrepancies can submit challenges by paying the prescribed fee for each question.

Below are the key details, including how to download the answer key, the direct link, and other important information related to the CTET Answer Key 2026.

How To Download CTET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CTET Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link titled “CTET February 2026 – Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2.”

Enter your application number and password.

The answer key, along with the response sheet, will appear on the screen.

Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CTET Answer Key 2026:
https://cbseit.in/cbse/2026/ctetkey/

CTET Answer Key 2026: Objection Window

Candidates who appeared for the CTET 21st Edition examination can challenge the provisional answer key if they notice any discrepancies. Along with the answer key, candidates can also view their scanned OMR answer sheets to verify their responses.

The objection link for CTET 2026 has been activated along with the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to submit challenges within the specified time frame by paying the required fee per question.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS