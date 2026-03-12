India Post GDS indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Merit List 2026: What Happens After Selection? Document Verification Details

The India Post has published the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, bringing the initial round of the selection process to a close.

Applicants who registered for the recruitment can now check whether they have been shortlisted by visiting the official website.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 posts across several postal circles in the country. The results have been released separately for each circle, and candidates can download the lists in PDF format from the official portal.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will move forward to the document verification stage, which is required before the final appointment is confirmed.

Where can candidates find the GDS result

Applicants can view the India Post GDS Result 2026 on the official recruitment website. After opening the portal, they should look for the section that contains links to the merit lists released for different postal circles.

Once the correct circle is selected, the list can be downloaded. Candidates can then search for their registration number or name within the document to confirm their status.

Those who have been shortlisted are advised to keep a copy of the merit list saved for future reference.

How is the merit list prepared

The GDS recruitment process differs from many other government hiring procedures because it does not involve a written examination.

Instead, the department prepares the selection list using marks obtained in the Class 10 board examination. The data is processed through a computerised system that ranks candidates according to their academic scores.

If the marksheet provides grades rather than percentages, those grades are converted into percentage values before the ranking is finalised. The calculation is carried out up to four decimal places to maintain accuracy in the preparation of the list.

What happens after shortlisting

Candidates who have been included in the merit list will be invited to complete verification of their original documents. During this stage, they must present the certificates and records they submitted while applying.

Authorities will check documents such as the Class 10 certificate, identity proof, and other required details. Only after this verification process is completed successfully will the appointment be confirmed.

Applicants are therefore encouraged to keep their documents ready and watch for further instructions issued by the postal department. Candidates advised to check official updates

As recruitment updates often circulate widely online, candidates should ensure they rely only on the official India Post website for checking results or getting updates about the next steps.

Regularly visiting the official portal will help applicants stay informed about document verification schedules and any additional merit lists that may be released.

