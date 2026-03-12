LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC 2026 Hall Ticket: Check Exam City Slip And Download Admit Card At rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level examination.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 12, 2026 17:57:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level examination. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official regional RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination 2026 will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully check the details mentioned on them before the exam day.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 vacancies in various non-technical positions in the Indian Railways.

What is the RRB NTPC 2026 exam pattern for CBT 1

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

The question paper will include 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 questions from Mathematics, and 30 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning. The test will assess candidates based on the educational qualifications required for the advertised posts.

The scores obtained in the first stage CBT will be normalised and used to shortlist candidates for the second stage CBT, which will be conducted in the next phase of the recruitment process.

What are the RRB NTPC 2026 exam dates and schedule

The RRB NTPC 2026 computer-based test (CBT 1) is scheduled across multiple dates in March to accommodate a large number of candidates. The exam will take place on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 27.

The exam will be conducted in online computer-based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates must carry their RRB NTPC admit card 2026 along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without the hall ticket and necessary documents.

Which posts are available in RRB NTPC 2026 recruitment

The recruitment process aims to fill 5,810 posts in different non-technical categories within Indian Railways. The vacancies include 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, and 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager.

In addition, there are 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist, and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant. These positions fall under the graduate-level NTPC recruitment category.

Candidates who clear all stages of the recruitment process will be considered for appointment based on merit and the availability of vacancies.

How to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC 2026 hall ticket by visiting the official website of their respective regional RRB. On the homepage, they need to click on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 link.

After that, applicants must log in using their registration number and password or date of birth. Once logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre. After verifying the information, they should download and print the hall ticket for use on the exam day.

Applicants are advised to keep a printed copy of the admit card safe and follow the instructions mentioned on it while appearing for the examination.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:57 PM IST
