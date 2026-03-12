NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on NXT Summit 2026, organised by ITV Network. He cautioned against attempts to create panic around LPG availability and warned that such actions could harm the country, especially at a time when the world is facing a major energy crisis.

Speaking at the NXT Summit, the Prime Minister said some people are spreading fear regarding LPG for their own agenda and that such behaviour exposes them before the public while damaging national interests. Modi emphasised that India is working at multiple levels to deal with global disruptions in energy supply and strengthen its self-reliance in the sector while expanding access to cooking gas across the country.

PM Modi Warns Against Panic Over LPG

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi said there has been “a lot of talk about LPG these days” and warned against those attempting to spread fear.

“There are some people who are trying to create panic. They want to run their own agenda. I do not want to comment on them politically at this time. But I will definitely say that by doing this, they are exposing themselves in front of the public. They are also causing a lot of damage to the whole country,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come in the context of the global energy crisis triggered by international conflicts, which has affected energy markets worldwide.

Global Crisis Impacting Energy Supply

Referring to the global situation, Modi said the ongoing war has created a widespread crisis affecting many countries.

“The global crisis that has come from the war today, no country is untouchable due to its impact. Everyone is a victim of this crisis to a lesser extent,” he said.

He added that India is making constant efforts to deal with the challenge by engaging with global leaders and addressing supply chain disruptions.

“In recent days, I have spoken to leaders of many countries around the world about this. We are also constantly trying to overcome the obstacles in the supply chain,” he said.

India Expands LPG Access and Energy Infrastructure

Highlighting progress in the gas sector, the Prime Minister said the government has significantly expanded LPG access and infrastructure over the past decade.

He noted that in 2014 the country had around 14 crore LPG connections, covering roughly half of Indian households. Today, the number has grown to nearly 33 crore households, more than doubling in the past decade.

Modi also said bottling capacity has doubled and distribution centres have increased from 13,000 to over 25,000. The number of LNG terminals has doubled since 2014, while the gas pipeline network has expanded from about 3,500 kilometres to around 10,000 kilometres.

Push for Energy Self-Reliance

The Prime Minister stressed that the global crisis has reinforced the importance of energy self-reliance for India. He said the government has worked to expand domestic energy sources and reduce dependence on imports.

“This global crisis has once again shown why it is so important for any country to be self-reliant,” he said, adding that India is strengthening its energy sector to support rapid economic development.

