West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

The second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday began on a tense note, with reports of violence, vandalism and disruptions emerging from several districts. Incidents were reported from areas including Howrah, Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, prompting a strong response from security forces.

EVM Glitch Sparks Clash In Howrah, 2 Detained

In Howrah’s Bally area, a reported malfunction in an electronic voting machine led to an argument that quickly escalated into a clash. Central forces stepped in to control the situation, and CRPF personnel detained two individuals from the spot.

BJP Polling Agent Assaulted In Nadia, Party Cries Foul

In Chapra in Nadia district, a BJP polling agent was allegedly attacked at a booth during the early hours of voting. The injured person, identified as Mosharef Mir, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

BJP leaders claimed that the attack took place soon after the mock poll, alleging involvement of ruling party supporters. The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegations. The injured agent claimed he was surrounded by a group and assaulted with rods, leading to serious injuries.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Chaos erupted outside a polling booth in Howrah as a few people were carried away from the spot by CRPF personnel/ Voters say that voting began here at 8.30 am after three failed attempts to vote, owing to a machine malfunctioning. They also… pic.twitter.com/xXhrqoS4SB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Vandalism And Booth Access Disputes Trigger Unrest

In Shantipur, a BJP camp office was found vandalised, with furniture damaged, adding to the tension in the area. Meanwhile, in Bhangar, allegations surfaced that an ISF polling agent was stopped from entering a booth, leading to protests.

ISF leaders claimed that their agents were being prevented from performing their duties and accused local elements of trying to disrupt fair voting.

Delayed Voting And Voter Frustration In Nimtala

Voting was delayed at a polling booth in Nimtala, where the process had not begun even after 7:30 am. The delay led to frustration among voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Authorities Step In, Security Tightened

Election officials said they have sought detailed reports from local authorities and directed them to ensure smooth and fair polling. Security has been tightened in sensitive areas, with central forces deployed in large numbers.

Moreover, the police also warned against crowding near polling stations, including issuing a notice to individuals gathered close to booths. In South 24 Parganas, heavy deployment of central forces and RAF units was seen in areas like Diamond Harbour and Falta to maintain order.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to ensure that voters can participate without fear or disruption.

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