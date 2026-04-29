West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

The second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday began on a tense note, with reports of violence, vandalism and disruptions emerging from several districts. Incidents were reported from areas including Howrah, Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, prompting a strong response from security forces.

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF (Via X)
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 29, 2026 12:16:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

The second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday began on a tense note, with reports of violence, vandalism and disruptions emerging from several districts. Incidents were reported from areas including Howrah, Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar, prompting a strong response from security forces.

EVM Glitch Sparks Clash In Howrah, 2 Detained

In Howrah’s Bally area, a reported malfunction in an electronic voting machine led to an argument that quickly escalated into a clash. Central forces stepped in to control the situation, and CRPF personnel detained two individuals from the spot.

BJP Polling Agent Assaulted In Nadia, Party Cries Foul

In Chapra in Nadia district, a BJP polling agent was allegedly attacked at a booth during the early hours of voting. The injured person, identified as Mosharef Mir, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

You Might Be Interested In

BJP leaders claimed that the attack took place soon after the mock poll, alleging involvement of ruling party supporters. The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the allegations. The injured agent claimed he was surrounded by a group and assaulted with rods, leading to serious injuries.

Vandalism And Booth Access Disputes Trigger Unrest

In Shantipur, a BJP camp office was found vandalised, with furniture damaged, adding to the tension in the area. Meanwhile, in Bhangar, allegations surfaced that an ISF polling agent was stopped from entering a booth, leading to protests.

ISF leaders claimed that their agents were being prevented from performing their duties and accused local elements of trying to disrupt fair voting.

Delayed Voting And Voter Frustration In Nimtala

Voting was delayed at a polling booth in Nimtala, where the process had not begun even after 7:30 am. The delay led to frustration among voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Authorities Step In, Security Tightened

Election officials said they have sought detailed reports from local authorities and directed them to ensure smooth and fair polling. Security has been tightened in sensitive areas, with central forces deployed in large numbers.

Moreover, the police also warned against crowding near polling stations, including issuing a notice to individuals gathered close to booths. In South 24 Parganas, heavy deployment of central forces and RAF units was seen in areas like Diamond Harbour and Falta to maintain order.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to ensure that voters can participate without fear or disruption.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Oceaniek Global Super Star Expands Worldwide, Rewriting the Future of OTT Reality Show

Oceaniek Global Super Star Expands Worldwide, Rewriting the Future of OTT Reality Show

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts At Gaur Green Avenue Residential Complex Of Indirapuram In Ghaziabad, No Casualties So Far

P.C. Chandra Jewellers presents Visionaari Awards, a tribute to the women who lead, inspire and create

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voter Turnout LIVE: 18.39% Polling in 2 Hours, Narendra Modi & Amit Shah Urge Record Voting Amid BJP–TMC Battle

LATEST NEWS

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: New AI Features, Call Screening And Photo Assist To Older Galaxy Device, Check All Detail And Release Date

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI at Wankhede? Check H2H, Predicted Playing XIs And More

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

Mom Punishes Son By Making Him Smash His PS5 After Cat Incident; Internet Calls It A Shocking And Extreme Reaction

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet Online

PBKS vs RR Watch Video: Priyansh Arya’s Six Hits Elderly Fan on Face, Leaves Him Bloodied as Rajasthan Royals End PBKS’ Unbeaten Run in IPL 2026

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

QUICK LINKS