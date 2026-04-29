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Home > Elections > West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari accused a councillor of arranging over 700 artificial fingers to conduct fake voting operations in Bhabanipur through which he competes against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur. Photo: ANI
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 29, 2026 11:27:53 IST

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West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: A political storm has erupted ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made a sensational allegation of a large-scale bogus voting plot in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency. Adhikari claimed that the ruling All India Trinamool Congress used 700 artificial fingers to rig the election results through vote manipulation. The TMC, however, has strongly rejected the charge, calling it baseless and impractical, setting the stage for a fierce political showdown as voting approaches.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Aritifcal Voting in Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari accused a councillor of arranging over 700 artificial fingers to conduct fake voting operations in Bhabanipur through which he competes against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“More than 700 such artificial fingers have been arranged. This is an attempt to manipulate the election. We will not allow such practices,” Adhikari asserted.

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The BJP leader also claimed there were issues with how booth slips were distributed, saying that 3,810 slips given out by Booth Level Officers in Bhabanipur were returned undelivered.

He asserted that the constituency residents would demonstrate their support for change through voting while he identified the voters who had been registered within the area. He also mentioned that he has submitted a “sample” of his claim to the Election Commission of India. 

TMC Slams Allegations Baseless

The Trinamool Congress rejected the allegations completely. Party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty called them “baseless” and said they have no truth. 

“Is something like that possible in any democracy? Such things are neither possible nor practised. These are baseless allegations, and there is nothing to respond to,” Chakraborty said. 

West Bengal Election 2026 Voting LIVE: Phase 2 Voting Begins Across Key Constituencies in West Bengal 

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the ‘litmus test’ for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party’s traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the ‘Big Five’ urban contests. The high-stakes seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency is witnessing a clash of heavyweights in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee versus LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile star-studded battle. 

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2, Voter Turnout LIVE: Mega Voting Kicks Off, PM Modi, Amit Shah Urge Record Turnout Amid BJP-TMC Intense Battle 

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West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

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West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

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West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur
West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur
West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur
West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

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