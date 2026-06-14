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Home > India News > Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA

Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA

TMC is facing a deep internal crisis as rebel MPs in Lok Sabha prepare to meet the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc. The group claims majority support among MPs and may align with NDA, while the party leadership moves to block the split and maintain unity.

Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA (Via X)
Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 20:23 IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of its most serious internal challenges in recent years, with a group of rebel MPs pushing for recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc in the Lok Sabha. The move has triggered fresh political tension in Delhi as both sides prepare for a crucial meeting with the Speaker. A section of TMC Lok Sabha MPs, said to number around 19 to 22 members, has been holding meetings in the national capital to consolidate their position. The group claims it represents the “real TMC” in Parliament and is preparing to formally approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking official recognition as a separate faction.

The rebels argue that they have enough numerical strength to be treated as an independent parliamentary group. Their camp has also hinted at possible political alignment outside the party line, including support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has added another layer of tension to the dispute.

Meeting With Speaker Becomes Key Turning Point

According to reports, the rebel MPs are scheduled to meet the Speaker in Delhi shortly to present their claim for recognition. They want their group formally acknowledged in Parliament, which would effectively split the TMC’s Lok Sabha presence.

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The timing of the meeting has intensified political activity, with both the rebel camp and the official party faction rushing to secure support and prevent further erosion of unity.

TMC Leadership Moves To Block The Split

On the other side, the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership has strongly opposed any move to recognize a breakaway group. Senior party leaders have argued that such recognition would weaken the party and create confusion about its official parliamentary representation.

The party has also been trying to contain internal dissent through organisational changes and public messaging aimed at projecting unity, even as more MPs are seen aligning with the rebel camp.

Growing Signs Of Internal Division

The crisis has been building over the past few weeks, with repeated claims of shifting loyalties among MPs and growing distance between senior leaders. Meetings in Delhi and informal discussions among MPs have only added to speculation that the split could deepen further.

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Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA
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Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA

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Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA
Rebel TMC MPs Likely To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party, Extend Support To NDA
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