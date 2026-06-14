Who Is Pranjali Awasthi? Meet The 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Founder Behind Rs 100 Crore AI Startup

The nineteen-year-old businesswoman Pranjali Awasthi has attracted considerable attention recently due to news about her artificial intelligence company which is said to be worth almost Rs 100 crores. The success story of this entrepreneur has caught everyone’s attention for several reasons. One reason being her youth but also since she has been experimenting with coding and machine learning way before other teenagers think about their future careers. Currently, Pranjali Awasthi can be considered among the youngest Indian founders developing a quickly growing AI company aimed at conquering the world market. Having been born in India, the young gitl then immigrated to Florida together with her parents when she was still a child. The love for technology in her case came as a result of the influence of her father who happened to be an engineer. At seven years old, Pranjali Awasthi started to learn how to code.

Early exposure to technology helped shape her entrepreneurial journey

According to reports, as Pranjali Awasthi developed a growing interest in technology, she started exploring other opportunities beyond classroom learning. As stated in an X post, she got herself into a research internship when she was only 13 years old, through which she indulged in doing machine learning projects along with studying.

Through the experience gained from her research internship, Pranjali Awasthi had firsthand knowledge of one of the biggest problems faced by researchers: how to work with large amounts of online information and filter out relevant data.

Startup launched at 16 attracted investors and industry attention

Reports say that in January 2022, Pranjali Awasthi who was then only 16 founded a tech startup called Delv.AI which is an AI-enabled platform intended to assist researchers in finding, organising, and extracting useful information from the Internet. Thus, the objective of Pranjali Awasthi is to make research easier.

Soon enough, the company attracted significant attention in the world of technology. Being chosen for a startup accelerator program headquartered in Miami, Pranjali Awasthi gained the opportunity to interact with mentors, experts in the field, as well as investors. In the end, Delv.AI managed to raise about $450,000, or Rs 3.7 crore from investors such as On Deck and Village Global.

From coding classes to a Rs 100-crore company

With growing popularity, there have been rumours regarding the valuation of Delv.AI being worth nearly Rs 100 crore. Such fast-paced development has made Pranjali Awasthi one of the emerging young AI entrepreneurs.

In addition to being one of the founders, Pranjali Awasthi is a Computer Science student at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Her journey illustrates the way her love for coding, along with her interest in machine learning, made it possible to take her teenage dream to new heights with an AI startup.

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