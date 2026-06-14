NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Details Inside

The National Testing Agency has issued the NEET UG 2026 admit cards for the re-test that is scheduled to take place on June 21. Students can download their admit cards by visiting the website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in using their application number along with either date of birth or password. This move by the NTA for issuing NEET UG 2026 admit cards has been made as a part of the increased preparations for conducting the re-test across the country.

The move follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, who assessed the NTA’s preparedness and stressed the importance of conducting the examination in a smooth, transparent and secure manner. Officials said the review reflected the government’s focus on strengthening examination systems and ensuring all arrangements are in place before the test.

Centre steps up oversight ahead of June 21 examination

According to reports, the NEET UG 2026 admit cards have been issued just days before the re-examination, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The examination will be held in offline pen-and-paper mode across designated centres.

This year, nearly 22.75 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG, while more than 22.05 lakh students appeared for the examination conducted on May 3. Authorities have said the June 21 re-test will take place under stricter supervision to ensure fairness, transparency and confidence in the admission process.

Focus on security, logistics and transparency

As part of preparations, the Centre has intensified oversight of operational arrangements. As per reports, during the review, Cabinet Secretary Somanathan discussed security protocols, contingency planning, examination centre readiness and coordination among administrative authorities.

Officials said special attention has been given to ensuring students do not face logistical challenges on examination day. The review also follows a series of meetings conducted by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to evaluate preparedness and reinforce public trust in the country’s largest medical entrance examination. The release of the NEET UG 2026 admit cards is happening against the backdrop of these measures that have been undertaken in order to avoid any disruption in the test.

Procedures that candidates need to undertake prior to the test

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2026 admit cards through the official website. Upon downloading, candidates must verify all necessary information such as names, photographs, examination centre details, and other important instructions regarding the day of the examination.

Any kind of problem can be reported to the NTA for correction. Candidates need to bring a copy of their NEET UG 2026 admit cards along with their photo identity proof at the examination centre.

Also Read: Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps