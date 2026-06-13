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Home > Education News > KCET Counselling 2026 Web Option Entry Expected to Begin Today; Check Choice Filling Process and Important Guidelines

KCET Counselling 2026 Web Option Entry Expected to Begin Today; Check Choice Filling Process and Important Guidelines

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon take up the web option entry for KCET 2026.

KCET Counselling 2026
KCET Counselling 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 16:03 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon take up the web option entry for KCET 2026 candidates from 13th June, which is the next major stage in the phase of the state counselling. Those of you who have gone through the document verification stage successfully can now choose and order their based favourite colleges and courses of their choice.

This is the stage of web option entry, as the allotment of seats is subject to your preference, rank, reservation and seat availability. As thousands of aspirants vie for admission into programmes like engineering, architecture, pharmacy and other professional courses, candidates are recommended to plan their preferences in advance before submitting.

What does the KCET web option entry entail

Web option entry is a process by which candidates nominate their preferred colleges and programmes in their desired order. Allocated SEATS will be considered based on the options nominated by candidates. During the counselling process, KEA will consider the candidate’s KCET rank, category, reservation benefits and seat availability to allocate the seat. Candidates can nominate multiple programmes in order to improve their chances of gaining admission in later rounds of seat allotments.

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Who can participate in KCET counselling 2026

It is mandatory for candidates who have been verified that they shall be allowed to enter web options in the counselling session. KEA has uploaded the verification slips on its website. The slips are meant to certify that the candidate’s personal details, marks-worth paper, reservation claim and category have been verified. Candidates must download the slips and verify the contents before they go ahead with the counselling activities.

Why is KCET verification slip necessary

The KCET verification slip is a necessary document for the counselling process. The KCET verification slip contains the candidate’s CET number, verification status, course eligibility, QR code and the secret key. The option key is essential, as it may be required for the counselling activities. Candidates should check all the information provided in the KCET verification slip and report to the authorities immediately if there is any other.

How candidates can fill KCET web options

Candidates can find their credentials and access the option entry portal for the KEA counselling process. Once the candidate is logged in, then he or she can see all the participating institutions and course availability before making the preference. Our experts are of the opinion that candidates can only choose the exact order of their preference with the most preferred college-course combination on top. Applicants must have ample time to consider alternatives and not rush into decisions.

What are the key advisories for filling choices

KEA recommends students fill out as many rational choices as they can instead of only filling out a few alternatives. A higher number of alternatives obviously increases the probability of getting a seat in the allotment rounds. Students must also take note of all preferences entered before saving and locking them in. Students should note that the order of the options is important, and seat allotment happens only on the basis of the order in which the student has filled in those alternatives.

What about after entry of web alternatives

The KEA, after the completion, is likely to release the seat matrix and also previous years’ cut-off references so that candidates can assess their admission chances. The authority then releases the mock seat allotment results so that students can understand the effect of their present alternatives on allotment. The candidates may or may not be permitted to modify their alternatives as per the mock allotment result before the actual allotment takes place.

Candidates should regularly check the official KEA website to stay informed on up-to-date information on deadlines, mock allotments, and the final allocation schedule of seats as counselling progresses. It is extremely important to plan out one’s options very carefully in the option entry primarily to secure a seat in a desirable course and institution. 

Also Read: DU COL 2026 Admissions Begin: Check How to Apply for Certificate, Diploma and Professional Courses

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KCET Counselling 2026 Web Option Entry Expected to Begin Today; Check Choice Filling Process and Important Guidelines
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