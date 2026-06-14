Which 5 Jobs Could Disappear In The Next 10 Years As AI Reshapes Workplaces Worldwide?

Technology is changing the way people work faster than ever before. Artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and digital tools are already taking over many routine tasks once performed by humans. While new opportunities are expected to emerge, some traditional jobs could become far less common or disappear altogether over the next decade. Experts believe roles that involve repetitive, predictable work are the most vulnerable to automation.

Here are 5 jobs that may face major disruption in the next 10 years as businesses increasingly adopt smarter and more efficient technologies.

1. Data Entry Clerks

Data entry has long been one of the most common office jobs. However, modern software can now collect, organize and process information automatically with minimal human involvement.

AI-powered systems can scan documents, extract information and update databases within seconds, reducing the need for manual data entry workers.

2. Cashiers

Self-checkout machines and digital payment systems are becoming increasingly common in supermarkets, retail stores and restaurants.

As businesses focus on faster service and lower operational costs, the demand for traditional cashier roles could decline significantly. Many stores are already experimenting with cashier-free shopping experiences.

3. Telemarketers

Artificial intelligence is transforming customer outreach through automated calling systems, chatbots and virtual assistants.

These tools can handle large volumes of customer interactions around the clock, making traditional telemarketing roles less essential for many companies.

4. Bank Tellers

Online banking, mobile payment platforms and digital financial services have changed how people manage their money.

As more customers use apps to deposit money, transfer funds, and manage their accounts, the demand for help from physical bank branches is reduced. And this ratio is expected to stay decreasing for the next few years.

5. Travel Agents

Travel planning has become easier thanks to online booking platforms and AI-driven recommendation tools.

Today, most travelers have the ability to compare prices, book flights, book hotels and build itineraries without ever stepping foot in a travel agency. While the need for niche travel experts may still exist, the original role of a travel agent is shrinking.

From Old Jobs To New Careers

Technological revolutions may eliminate some jobs, but history tells us that they also create entire new industries and career tracks. Creativity, problem solving, emotional intelligence, adaptability. These skills will still be in demand.

For the workers, the task ahead is to develop new skills and keep ready for an ever changing world of work.

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