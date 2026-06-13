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Home > India News > Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised

Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised

A 37-year-old woman allegedly died after jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad's Miyapur area with her six-month-old baby. The infant survived with injuries and is undergoing treatment, while police investigate the incident.

Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised (Photo/Pinterest)
Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised (Photo/Pinterest)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 16:03 IST

A tragic incident was reported from Hyderabad’s Miyapur area, where a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building along with her six-month-old baby. The incident took place in Mayuri Nagar and has left residents of the locality shocked and distressed.

The deceased has been identified as Isha Sahu. According to preliminary reports, she fell from the sixth floor of a residential apartment complex while carrying her infant. The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot due to the severe impact of the fall, while the baby survived and sustained injuries.

Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to help and informed the authorities. The injured infant was quickly shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors are providing medical treatment. The child’s condition is being closely monitored.

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Infant Rushed to Hospital After Incident

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred suddenly, leaving little time for anyone to intervene. Residents gathered at the scene and alerted emergency services. The injured six-month-old baby was rescued and transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.

Medical officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the extent of the infant’s injuries. However, authorities confirmed that the child survived the fall and remains under medical supervision.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, many of whom expressed shock over the tragic circumstances surrounding the case.

Preliminary Investigation Points to Mental Stress

According to initial information gathered by police, Isha Sahu had reportedly been experiencing severe mental stress and depression following the birth of her second child. Investigators are examining whether postpartum depression or other mental health-related issues may have contributed to the incident.

Family members and acquaintances are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Police officials are also reviewing available evidence and statements from witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and that all aspects of the case are being examined carefully before any conclusions are drawn.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Officials visited the apartment complex, collected evidence from the scene, and recorded statements from residents and family members.

The body of the deceased woman has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). The post-mortem report is expected to provide further details regarding the cause of death and assist investigators in their inquiry.

Meanwhile, police continue to monitor the condition of the injured infant and are coordinating with the family as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as authorities complete their probe into the tragic incident.

Also Read: Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

Disclaimer: This article is based on preliminary reports and information available at the time of writing. The investigation is ongoing, and official findings may lead to updates or revisions. Readers are advised to await confirmation from authorities regarding the circumstances of the incident.

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Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised
Tags: Hyderabad apartment tragedyhyderabad newsHyderabad woman deathinfant injured HyderabadMayuri Nagar newsMiyapur incidentwoman jumps from sixth floor

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Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised

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Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised
Hyderabad Horror: Mother Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor With 6-Month-Old Baby; Infant Hospitalised
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