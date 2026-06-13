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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

Hyderabad YouTuber and fitness influencer Masood Chandi, real name SK Mahboob, was allegedly murdered inside his Golconda home following a family dispute. Police say attackers used rods during the assault. A case has been registered and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused.

Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute (Via X)
Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 14:09 IST

Masood Chandi: A shocking incident from Hyderabad’s Golconda area has left the city stunned after a popular fitness influencer and YouTuber, Masood Chandi, was allegedly murdered inside his home during a violent confrontation linked to a family dispute. The victim, identified as 25-year-old SK Mahboob, known online as Masood Chandi, ran a small YouTube channel focused on fitness and bodybuilding content. He had built a modest following and was also known locally as a bodybuilder and electrician.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening when a group of men allegedly entered his residence and attacked him following a domestic dispute that had been ongoing within the family.

Attack Inside Residential Home In Golconda

According to officials, the attackers reportedly used rods and other sharp objects during the assault. The confrontation quickly escalated, leaving Masood critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot before help could arrive.

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The investigation suggests that the attack was not random and was linked to long-standing tensions within the family, particularly involving relations by marriage. The exact trigger of the confrontation is still being examined.

Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Sources indicate that disputes within the extended family had been ongoing for some time. Police believe the situation escalated after repeated disagreements that had created deep personal hostility.

Investigators are also examining whether recent domestic tensions further intensified the conflict that led to the fatal attack.

Accused On The Run, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a murder case and formed special teams to trace the suspects, who fled the scene immediately after the incident. Authorities are actively scanning CCTV footage and questioning relatives to establish the sequence of events.

Officials have confirmed that multiple angles are being investigated, but the family dispute remains the primary focus of the case. Masood Chandi’s followers and acquaintances have expressed shock over his sudden death. Many of his videos showcased fitness routines and gym-related content, which had earned him recognition in local online circles.

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

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Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

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Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

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Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute
Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute
Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute
Who Was Masood Chandi? 30-Year-Old Hyderabad YouTuber Murdered At Home In Golconda Over Family Dispute

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