Baghpat Man Suffocated To Death After Wife, Her Instagram Lover Mix Sleeping Pills In Kheer

A shocking murder case has emerged from Baghpat, where a 34-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, who then tried to make the death appear as a case of pesticide poisoning. Police have arrested the wife, identified as Rachna, while her alleged lover Sonu remains on the run. The victim, Sachin Dagar, was a resident of Naurojpur Gurjar village in Baghpat district. According to reports, the crime took place on Friday night. The next morning, Rachna allegedly called Sachin’s family at around 3:33 am and claimed that his health had suddenly deteriorated after he sprayed pesticides in the fields. Acting on the information, family members rushed Sachin to a private hospital in Baraut. He was later moved to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead by physicians.

CCTV evidence transforms poison case into murder mystery

Reports say that there came an unexpected twist to the tale as the family prepared for his funeral in Baghpat, when his family discovered injuries on Sachin’s neck. This led to suspicions that the story of his pesticide poisoning could be a lie.

The family then checked CCTV footage from a neighbouring house. The footage allegedly showed an unidentified man entering Sachin’s home around 10 pm on Friday and leaving at about 3:28 am on Saturday. The discovery became a crucial lead in the Baghpat investigation and pushed police to intensify questioning of the victim’s wife.

Kheer mixed with sedatives and a deadly midnight plan

According to reports, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said Rachna initially maintained that her husband died due to pesticide exposure. However, during questioning, she allegedly confessed to plotting the murder with Sonu. Investigators said Sonu brought sedative tablets, which Rachna allegedly mixed into kheer before serving it to Sachin.

After he fell asleep, Rachna reportedly called Sonu and deliberately kept the house door open so he could enter. Police said the pair allegedly suffocated Sachin around midnight by pressing a pillow against his face and neck. They then remained inside the house together for nearly three-and-a-half hours before Sonu left. Officials in Baghpat said post-mortem findings and CCTV footage supported important parts of the investigation.

Instagram affair and arrest

As per reports, during interrogation, Rachna allegedly told police that she met Sonu through Instagram. Their online chats later developed into frequent phone conversations and a relationship. She also claimed that she was unhappy in her marriage and that her husband often assaulted her.

Confirming the development, SP Suraj Kumar Rai said, “The woman murdered her husband in connivance with her lover. The accused woman has been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace the lover. He will be arrested soon.” Police teams in Baghpat are continuing their search for Sonu while further investigation into the case remains underway.

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