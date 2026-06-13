From Maruti Suzuki To Innova Hycross: Here Are Cars With Highest Mileage In 2026

Petrol prices in India are not getting any easier on the wallet, and for millions of daily commuters, fuel efficiency has become one of the most important things to check before buying a car. Whether you are looking for a budget hatchback, a practical SUV or a roomy sedan, there are strong options available across every segment in 2026. Here is a look at the cars that give you the most kilometres per litre, at prices most buyers can actually consider.

The Budget Champions Under Rs 10 Lakh

If you want the best mileage without spending a lot, Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate this space. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, starting at Rs 5.79 lakh, delivers 25 kmpl and remains one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country. It is light, easy to drive in city traffic and the CNG variant pushes efficiency even further for those who have access to gas stations.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, starting at Rs 6.26 lakh, also returns 25 kmpl and adds the practicality of a boot, making it a solid choice for families who want sedan space without paying premium prices. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio goes a step further, returning 26 kmpl from a starting price of just Rs 4.70 lakh, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy in India today.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso starts at an even lower Rs 3.50 lakh and still manages 25 kmpl, making it a genuinely sensible pick for first-time buyers and city commuters alike.

For buyers looking at the compact SUV bracket, the Tata Nexon at Rs 7.37 lakh returns 24 kmpl and is available in petrol, diesel and CNG, giving buyers plenty of flexibility depending on how they drive and where they live. The Kia Sonet, at Rs 7.34 lakh, also returns 24 kmpl and brings a more premium feel to the sub-Rs 8 lakh price point.

The Sweet Spot: Rs 8 to 15 Lakh

This is where most buyers in India end up, and there is plenty of choice here too. The Maruti Suzuki FRONX, starting at Rs 6.85 lakh, returns 20 kmpl and comes in both petrol and CNG options. Its compact crossover design has made it a strong seller since launch.

The Hyundai Venue at Rs 8 lakh returns 20 kmpl and has consistently been one of the better-reviewed compact SUVs for everyday use. The Hyundai Creta, a segment bestseller starting at Rs 10.79 lakh, returns 19 kmpl across its petrol and diesel variants, combining space, features and reasonable efficiency in one package.

The Honda City facelift, freshly updated and starting at Rs 12 lakh, delivers 18 kmpl and brings a more refined driving experience than most cars in its class. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder at Rs 10.99 lakh delivers 19 kmpl but its strong hybrid variant can push that figure significantly higher in city driving, where the electric motor does most of the work.

The standout mention in the mid-range is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, starting at Rs 10.50 lakh, which returns an impressive 28 kmpl, making it one of the highest-mileage cars available in India at any price point.

Premium Cars That Still Watch the Fuel Gauge

Good mileage is not just a budget-car concern. The Toyota Camry, at Rs 47.48 lakh, returns 25 kmpl thanks to its hybrid powertrain. The Toyota Innova Hycross, at Rs 18.70 lakh, delivers 23 kmpl with its strong hybrid setup, making it an excellent option for large families who cover long distances regularly.

At the very top end, the BMW M5 at Rs 2.05 crore claims 49 kmpl, though that figure comes from its plug-in hybrid system rather than the petrol engine alone.

For most buyers, the practical advice is simple. If mileage is your first priority and budget is tight, a Maruti hatchback or the Tata Nexon will serve you well. If you want more space and are willing to spend a little more, the Creta, the Venue or the Victoris are strong contenders. And if your commute is heavy on city driving, a hybrid like the Hyryder or the Innova Hycross will stretch every litre even further.

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