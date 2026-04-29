Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat: Multiple schools located in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning which forced security teams to conduct complete searches at different school sites. The police reported that more than 10 schools which included Shri Ram School and Amity International School and The HDFC School became targets of the threat. The school received its first threatening email at 8:33 AM after all classes had already started. The threats became known to school administrators one hour later at 9 AM which led them to contact police authorities.

Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat: At Least 10 Educational Institutions Get Threatening Emails After Classes Had Already Begun, Police On Alert

Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat: According to PTI, the schools that received alerts started their emergency response procedures. Administrators decided to cancel all classes at several schools which resulted in sending students home for safety reasons. The school sent immediate notification to parents which required them to pick up their children from school which created scenes of anxiety outside the school entrances. Parents who felt worried about their children’s safety formed large groups outside the school after hearing about the threats while police officers and bomb disposal teams arrived at the site to conduct thorough safety checks for student protection.

Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat: Police On Alert



Gurugram Schools Receive Bomb Threat: A senior police officer stated that security agencies were conducting coordinated searches at all reported sites because they treated the situation with extreme seriousness. ‘Around 10 schools have approached the police from morning until now over bomb threats. All police teams remain alert while they conduct searches throughout all locations’, the officer stated. The officials reported that they were currently working to identify the source of the threat emails, while they maintained stricter security measures at all educational facilities throughout the entire city for safety purposes.

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