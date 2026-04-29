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Home > India News > Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List

Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List

Delhi is facing power outages mainly because of scheduled maintenance work and repair work on electricity lines and equipment. Power companies regularly carry out these checks to fix faults, upgrade systems, and prevent bigger breakdowns, especially during high-demand seasons like summer.

Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason. Photo:AI
Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason. Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 29, 2026 12:38:09 IST

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Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List

Residents in several parts of Delhi may face temporary power disruptions on April 29, 2026, as scheduled maintenance and repair work is carried out. Areas including Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, and NFC are expected to be affected during specific hours. Consumers are advised to check the area-wise outage timings in advance and plan their day accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Power outage is happening due to intense heat as the temperature in Delhi keeps rising. This is the main reason why electricity consumption is rising rapidly. 

Why is Delhi Experiencing a Power Outage? 

Delhi is facing power outages mainly because of scheduled maintenance work and repair work on electricity lines and equipment. Power companies regularly carry out these checks to fix faults, upgrade systems, and prevent bigger breakdowns, especially during high-demand seasons like summer. 

Power Cut in Palam: Time 

Several key areas in South and West Delhi are set to face power cuts on Wednesday on April 29, 2026. Localities such as Govindpuri Extension, Kalkaji, and nearby areas under the Alaknanada division will see electricity outages between 12:04 pm and 12:19 pm. 

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Meanwhile parts of Palam, including Raj Nagar and Sitapuri are likely to experience power outage at different intervals between 10 am and 1 pm. 

Power Outage in Nizamuddin and NFC: Time

Power supply will be cut for around two hours in areas like Pragati Vihar and Bhagwan Nagar Phase 2 due to maintenance work on a transofrmer in the Nizamuddin area. Meanwhile, place like New Friends colony (NFC) and Mujeeb Bagh in Jamia Nagar may face a shorter power cut of about 40 minutes because of an oil leak in a transformer. 

Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Area Wise List 

Division

Time (Hrs)

Reason

Area

FORM

12:04 – 12:19

LT ACB – Low Height

Govindpuri Extension, Govindpuri, Kalkaji

OPEN

12:00 – 13:00

LT Circuit – New LTAB Circuit Laying

Block J, Raj Nagar 2

NIZAMUDDIN

11:04 – 13:04

Transformer – Routine Maintenance

Pragati Vihar

MOHAN GARDEN

11:04 – 13:04

HVDS – HVDS Transformer

Block N-2, Mohan Garden, Razapur Khurd

NEW FRIENDS COLONY

11:04 – 11:44

Transformer – Oil Leakage

Mujeeb Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Okhla

HAUZ KHAS

11:00 – 13:00

LT Circuit – Maintenance

Ber Sarai

CHHATARPUR

11:00 – 15:00

11KV Feeder – Maintenance

Pocket D, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur, Rajpur Khurd Village

OPEN

11:00 – 13:00

Transformer – Load Balancing

Block H, Sitapuri Part 2

NIZAMUDDIN

11:00 – 13:00

11KV Feeder – Maintenance

Bhagwan Nagar Phase 2, Sunlight Colony

OPEN

10:00 – 11:30

Transformer – Load Balancing

Block A, Raj Nagar 1

JAFFARPUR

10:00 – 10:29

Transformer – Routine Maintenance

Rawta Village

Power Cut in Keshavpuram: Time 

There will be a short power of about 30 minutes around 10 am in Jafarpur village and nearby areas in West Delhi. 

In North Delhi, areas like Bawana, Badli, and Keshavpuram will also face electricity cuts under Tata Power DDL. Power will be off in F Block, Sector 1 of Bawana from 6:30 am to 9 am due to maintenance work. 

In Smaaypur, Badli, there will be no electricity from 8 am to 11:30 am because of project work. Meanwhile, Keshavpuram will see a power cut from 9 am to 12 noon from metering work. 

Discom

District

Zone

Description

From

To

Area Affected

Duration (Hrs)

TATA POWER – DDL

Bawana

521

Preventive Maintenance

29.04.26 06:30

29.04.26 09:00

Part of F Block, Sector 1

3

TATA POWER – DDL

Bawana

521

Preventive Maintenance

29.04.26 06:30

29.04.26 09:00

Part of F Block, Sector 1

3

TATA POWER – DDL

Badli

507

Project Work

29.04.26 08:00

29.04.26 09:30

Part of Samaypur

1

TATA POWER – DDL

Keshavpuram

509

Metering Work

29.04.26 09:00

29.04.26 12:00

Part of B-Block, WPIA B-3 Side

3

TATA POWER – DDL

Badli

507

Project Work

29.04.26 09:30

Delhi Weather Today on April 29, 2026

The capital has been under a “Yellow Alert” for heatwaves, with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days. However, as predicted by the IMD, a western disturbance triggered atmospheric activity that drastically pulled down the temperature within an hour.

The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers.

According to the Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph was very likely across Delhi and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Live on TV, Mobile, YouTube, Official Sites 

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Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List
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Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List
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