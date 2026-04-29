Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Electricity Outage Timings Due to THIS Reason, Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, NFC Area Wise Full List

Residents in several parts of Delhi may face temporary power disruptions on April 29, 2026, as scheduled maintenance and repair work is carried out. Areas including Keshavpuram, Kalkaji, and NFC are expected to be affected during specific hours. Consumers are advised to check the area-wise outage timings in advance and plan their day accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Power outage is happening due to intense heat as the temperature in Delhi keeps rising. This is the main reason why electricity consumption is rising rapidly.

Why is Delhi Experiencing a Power Outage?

Delhi is facing power outages mainly because of scheduled maintenance work and repair work on electricity lines and equipment. Power companies regularly carry out these checks to fix faults, upgrade systems, and prevent bigger breakdowns, especially during high-demand seasons like summer.

Power Cut in Palam: Time

Several key areas in South and West Delhi are set to face power cuts on Wednesday on April 29, 2026. Localities such as Govindpuri Extension, Kalkaji, and nearby areas under the Alaknanada division will see electricity outages between 12:04 pm and 12:19 pm.

Meanwhile parts of Palam, including Raj Nagar and Sitapuri are likely to experience power outage at different intervals between 10 am and 1 pm.

Power Outage in Nizamuddin and NFC: Time

Power supply will be cut for around two hours in areas like Pragati Vihar and Bhagwan Nagar Phase 2 due to maintenance work on a transofrmer in the Nizamuddin area. Meanwhile, place like New Friends colony (NFC) and Mujeeb Bagh in Jamia Nagar may face a shorter power cut of about 40 minutes because of an oil leak in a transformer.

Delhi Power Cut on April 29, 2026: Area Wise List

Division Time (Hrs) Reason Area FORM 12:04 – 12:19 LT ACB – Low Height Govindpuri Extension, Govindpuri, Kalkaji OPEN 12:00 – 13:00 LT Circuit – New LTAB Circuit Laying Block J, Raj Nagar 2 NIZAMUDDIN 11:04 – 13:04 Transformer – Routine Maintenance Pragati Vihar MOHAN GARDEN 11:04 – 13:04 HVDS – HVDS Transformer Block N-2, Mohan Garden, Razapur Khurd NEW FRIENDS COLONY 11:04 – 11:44 Transformer – Oil Leakage Mujeeb Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Okhla HAUZ KHAS 11:00 – 13:00 LT Circuit – Maintenance Ber Sarai CHHATARPUR 11:00 – 15:00 11KV Feeder – Maintenance Pocket D, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur, Rajpur Khurd Village OPEN 11:00 – 13:00 Transformer – Load Balancing Block H, Sitapuri Part 2 NIZAMUDDIN 11:00 – 13:00 11KV Feeder – Maintenance Bhagwan Nagar Phase 2, Sunlight Colony OPEN 10:00 – 11:30 Transformer – Load Balancing Block A, Raj Nagar 1 JAFFARPUR 10:00 – 10:29 Transformer – Routine Maintenance Rawta Village

Power Cut in Keshavpuram: Time

There will be a short power of about 30 minutes around 10 am in Jafarpur village and nearby areas in West Delhi.

In North Delhi, areas like Bawana, Badli, and Keshavpuram will also face electricity cuts under Tata Power DDL. Power will be off in F Block, Sector 1 of Bawana from 6:30 am to 9 am due to maintenance work.

In Smaaypur, Badli, there will be no electricity from 8 am to 11:30 am because of project work. Meanwhile, Keshavpuram will see a power cut from 9 am to 12 noon from metering work.

Discom District Zone Description From To Area Affected Duration (Hrs) TATA POWER – DDL Bawana 521 Preventive Maintenance 29.04.26 06:30 29.04.26 09:00 Part of F Block, Sector 1 3 TATA POWER – DDL Bawana 521 Preventive Maintenance 29.04.26 06:30 29.04.26 09:00 Part of F Block, Sector 1 3 TATA POWER – DDL Badli 507 Project Work 29.04.26 08:00 29.04.26 09:30 Part of Samaypur 1 TATA POWER – DDL Keshavpuram 509 Metering Work 29.04.26 09:00 29.04.26 12:00 Part of B-Block, WPIA B-3 Side 3 TATA POWER – DDL Badli 507 Project Work 29.04.26 09:30 — — —

Delhi Weather Today on April 29, 2026

The capital has been under a “Yellow Alert” for heatwaves, with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days. However, as predicted by the IMD, a western disturbance triggered atmospheric activity that drastically pulled down the temperature within an hour.

The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers.

According to the Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph was very likely across Delhi and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

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