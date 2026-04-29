Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Live on TV, Mobile, YouTube, Official Sites

tamil nadu exit polls 2026 live

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Who Is Leading in Tamil Nadu Exit Polls?

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election mainly focuses on the confrontation between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin seeks to win his second term while AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami aims to reclaim power after five years.

The Dravidian parties maintain their dominance over Tamil Nadu political affairs while the national parties hold their limited power. The Bharatiya Janata Party partners with AIADMK to fight their elections while the Indian National Congress remains within the ruling DMK-led government.