Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Live on TV, Mobile, YouTube, Official Sites
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will announce their results on May 4 which creates an environment for a heated political contest.234 constituencies experienced uncertain election outcomes because April 23 polling ended. The election officials will start vote counting after finishing their exit poll work which will reveal initial voter preferences for the upcoming competitive election.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Who Is Leading in Tamil Nadu Exit Polls?
The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election mainly focuses on the confrontation between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin seeks to win his second term while AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami aims to reclaim power after five years.
The Dravidian parties maintain their dominance over Tamil Nadu political affairs while the national parties hold their limited power. The Bharatiya Janata Party partners with AIADMK to fight their elections while the Indian National Congress remains within the ruling DMK-led government.
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls: Key Constituencies
Kolathur: M. K. Stalin looks to hold on to his strong bastion
Chepauk: Udhayanidhi Stalin faces a crucial electoral challenge
Tiruchirapalli East & Perambur: Vijay enters the political arena, marking his debut
Edappadi: Edappadi K. Palaniswami eyes another win
Bodinayakkanur: A high-stakes battle unfolds after O. Panneerselvam shifts allegiance to the DMK
Mylapore: Tamilisai Soundararajan emerges as a key contender
Sattur: Nainar Nagendran adds further intensity to the contest
When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Live?
The public can view Tamil Nadu exit polls through live broadcasting which will show the results when they become available.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Exit Polls Date, Time
For the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on April 29. The Election Commission of India has established guidelines which state that exit polls are allowed to be broadcast.