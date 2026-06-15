Iran Arrests 131 Terrorists, Spies And Saboteurs During 39-Day US-Israeli Conflict

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has announced that it carried out a series of anti-terrorism, counter-espionage and anti-sabotage operations during what it described as the 39-day US-Israeli aggression against the country, claiming that multiple plots aimed at destabilising Iran were successfully thwarted. In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said security forces arrested four terrorists, one alleged spy linked to Israeli intelligence, and dozens of individuals belonging to sabotage networks that were allegedly planning to exploit wartime conditions to trigger unrest and violence across the country.

Security Operations Conducted Across Multiple Provinces

According to the ministry, the operations were conducted in three provinces, including Tehran Province, where Iranian authorities said they uncovered networks attempting to take advantage of the conflict to undermine public security. Officials claimed the arrests formed part of a broader campaign aimed at preventing terrorist attacks, intelligence-gathering activities and efforts to incite social unrest during the period of heightened military tensions.

Israeli-Linked Spy Arrested In Western Iran

One of the most significant cases involved the arrest of a suspected spy in the western province of Ilam, located near Iran’s border with Iraq. The ministry stated that the individual was allegedly working under the direction of an agent associated with the Israeli intelligence service and based in London.

‘The spy was planning to penetrate key government institutions and transfer sensitive information about the whereabouts of senior officials,’ the statement said. Iranian authorities did not publicly identify the suspect or provide further details regarding the alleged intelligence network.

Terrorist Cell Dismantled In Sistan and Baluchestan

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry also reported the arrest of four members of what it described as a terrorist group operating in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, a region bordering Pakistan that has frequently witnessed security challenges recently. According to the statement, authorities detained the suspects before they could carry out attacks targeting civilian institutions.

The ministry said the group members already had criminal records within Iran’s judicial system and had previously been linked to plots involving attacks on foreign refugees residing in the cities of Ghasr Ghand and Saravan during 2025.

IRGC Participates In Raids On Terrorist Hideouts

The statement noted that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) assisted in operations targeting the group’s hideouts. During the raids, security forces reportedly seized nine Kalashnikov rifles and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition. Iranian officials described the operation as a major success in preventing planned attacks and disrupting armed activities in the sensitive border region.

126 Alleged Saboteurs Arrested During Conflict

The Intelligence Ministry further revealed details of another large-scale operation that resulted in the arrest of 126 alleged saboteurs. Authorities claimed that those detained included several well-known gang leaders operating in Tehran who were allegedly seeking to organise riots and public disturbances during the conflict period. Officials said the suspects were part of networks that intended to exploit wartime pressures and public concerns to fuel instability in the capital and other areas.

The ministry’s statement comes amid repeated claims by Iranian officials that foreign adversaries hoped domestic unrest would weaken the country’s political leadership and security institutions during the conflict. Iranian authorities have long accused external actors of supporting efforts to create internal instability through economic pressure, intelligence operations and information campaigns. ‘The successful operations have come amid reports that the US and the Israeli regime have capitalised on potential riots that could weaken the Iranian government and security forces during the aggression. ‘

Political Context And Regional Tensions

The statement also referenced comments previously made by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding pressure on the Iranian government. According to the ministry, both leaders had repeatedly indicated that weakening Iran internally was among the broader objectives of their campaign against the country.

‘US President Donald Trump and Israeli regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had repeatedly declared that a major aim of their aggression on Iran would be to help rioters topple the government.’

The latest announcement highlights the continuing information and security battle surrounding the recent conflict, with Iranian authorities emphasising that they successfully disrupted espionage, terrorism and sabotage activities while maintaining domestic stability throughout the 39-day confrontation.

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