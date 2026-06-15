Missouri Plane Crash: Pilot And 11 Skydivers Killed Near Butler Airport

A devastating plane crash in western Missouri has claimed the lives of all 12 people on board, including a pilot and 11 skydivers. The aircraft went down near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, on Sunday morning, according to state authorities. Emergency responders found the wreckage engulfed in flames in a field adjacent to the airport. The crash marks one of the deadliest skydiving-related aviation accidents in the United States in recent years.

What Happened?

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, emergency crews received reports of a plane crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time. The aircraft had been conducting a skydiving flight when it crashed shortly after takeoff or during flight operations near the airport. Authorities confirmed that all 12 occupants died in the accident.

The crash site is located near Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. Responders from multiple agencies, including local police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and state troopers, rushed to the scene. Officials stated that the aircraft was carrying a pilot and 11 individuals participating in a skydiving operation. No survivors were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to lead the investigation, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will assist in determining what caused the aircraft to go down. Investigators will examine the wreckage, maintenance records, weather conditions, and flight history as part of the inquiry. Officials have not indicated whether mechanical failure, weather conditions, or operational issues may have contributed to the accident.

Community In Shock

The tragedy has deeply affected the local aviation and skydiving communities. Butler Memorial Airport has previously hosted skydiving operations, and residents described the crash as a heartbreaking event for the region. Authorities temporarily restricted access around the crash site while recovery and investigative operations were underway.

Federal investigators are expected to spend several days documenting the scene and collecting evidence. A preliminary NTSB report is likely to be released in the coming weeks, while a final determination of the crash’s cause could take months. As investigators work to uncover what led to the deadly accident, families of the victims and the Missouri skydiving community are mourning the loss of 12 lives in one of the state’s most tragic aviation disasters.

ALSO READ: ‘Innovation Is Deeply Embedded In India’s DNA’: PM Modi Pushes ‘AI For All’ Vision At Bharat Innovates 2026 | WATCH