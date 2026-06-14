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Home > World News > Three Dead After Israeli Strike On Hezbollah Target In Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

Three Dead After Israeli Strike On Hezbollah Target In Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

Israel launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs after projectiles struck northern Israel. Two people were killed as tensions escalated despite ongoing ceasefire talks.

(Via X)
(Via X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 23:18 IST

Israel said its military attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday after the Iran-aligned armed group fired into Israeli territory, and the Lebanese state news agency said two people were killed. The Israeli military said earlier that Hezbollah had launched three projectiles towards communities in northern Israel, which it called a blatant ceasefire violation.

Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike In Beirut

‘The IDF has now attacked terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing into Israeli territory,’ a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said. The strike killed two people and wounded four others, targeting an apartment in Dahiyeh.

Lebanese security sources said the attack appeared to be a targeted strike with two missiles. The Israeli military said it had carried out a ‘precise’ strike on a Hezbollah command centre. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statements, but the group said it had launched missiles and drones towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

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Regional Tensions Rise

Last week, an Israeli strike on Dahiyeh triggered an exchange of fire between Israel and Iran that threatened to derail a U.S.-Iran deal that would end the wider war. Washington and Tehran appear to be close to a deal to end the more than three-month-long conflict that disrupted energy supplies and rattled the global economy, with U.S. and Pakistani leaders predicting it could be signed on Sunday.

Iran Deal Remains In Focus

Iran has long made the cessation of fighting in Lebanon a condition for any wider agreement with the United States. ‘Israel will not tolerate firing into its territory,’ Netanyahu said in a post on X after the attack.

The Israeli military had issued a wide-scale evacuation warning earlier on Sunday for residents of at least 30 towns and villages in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces have occupied swathes of southern Lebanon, and Israel says it is seeking to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure on its borders.

Ceasefire Talks Face Continued Challenges

Fighting with the Iran-backed group has not halted in the area despite the Lebanese government holding ceasefire talks with Israel in Washington. Hezbollah has rejected the negotiations and said any ceasefire with Israel should secure an end to all hostilities, including in southern Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Earlier this month, Israel said that fighting in south Lebanon would continue and warned Lebanese residents against returning to the south. Hezbollah entered the war by firing at Israel on March 2, two days after the United States and Israel began airstrikes against Iran.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: What’s In Peace Deal Trump Said He Is Ready To Sign In Next Few Hours

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Three Dead After Israeli Strike On Hezbollah Target In Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Tags: Beirut DahiyehBeirut StrikehezbollahHezbollah AttackIran Israel Conflicisraelisrael defense forcesIsrael-lebanon warLebanon ceasefireLebanon newsmiddle east conflictnetanyahuSouthern Lebanon

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Three Dead After Israeli Strike On Hezbollah Target In Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

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Three Dead After Israeli Strike On Hezbollah Target In Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
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