Germany 7-1 Curaçao: Die Mannschaft Run Riot as Debutants Suffer Heavy Defeat Despite Historic Comenencia Goal In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Germany sent a statement of intent in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, trashing tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in a highly eventful Group E opener at the Houston Stadium. Germany’s seven-goal onslaught equalled the most goals they have ever scored in a single World Cup game, successfully banishing the ghosts of their recent group stage exits.

The game followed the expected narrative almost instantly as Felix Nmecha opened the scoring inside six minutes. Nmecha calmed any German nerves early on with a superb first-time finish into the far corner past keeper Eloy Room after a quick exchange of passes with Florian Wirtz.

But the tiny Caribbean island nation – the smallest by population ever to feature at a World Cup – refused to give in. In the 21st minute, the stadium went absolutely berserk as Curaçao created a moment that will go down in their sporting folklore. Some indecision at the back allowed 22-year-old right-back Livano Comenencia to fire in a low shot that took a slight deflection and went past a diving Manuel Neuer. Comenencia scored Curaçao’s first ever World Cup goal and celebrated with a flamboyant “You Can’t See Me” gesture that sent the travelling support into raptures.

But the fairy-tale equaliser only woke the sleeping European giants. Julian Nagelsmann’s side hit back in the 38th minute, with an unchallenged Nico Schlotterbeck heading Nathaniel Brown’s corner home to regain tactical control. Then just before the halftime whistle Riechedly Bazoer upended the lively Nmecha inside the box and Kai Havertz coolly rolled home a penalty to make it 3-1.

The second half was totally one way traffic. However, just 90 seconds after the restart, Jamal Musiala intercepted a defence-splitting pass from Joshua Kimmich to tuck home a clinical finish from an angle. Young fullback Nathaniel Brown capped off a brilliant World Cup debut in the 68th minute by arriving late in the box to volley home an exquisite cross from substitute Deniz Undav.

Undav then suddenly became a goalscorer 10 minutes later, cutting in to fire home a low shot after another defence-slicing pass from Kimmich. And the final nail in the coffin was hammered home in the 88th minute when Havertz sprinted clear on a lightning transition, holding off his marker to deftly wedge a delicate finish over the advancing keeper to seal his brace and a resounding 7-1 victory.