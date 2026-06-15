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Home > World News > ‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz

‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announces completion of a peace deal with Iran, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting of naval blockade, as Pakistan confirms mediation efforts and a signing ceremony planned in Switzerland.

Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed (Photo generated by AI)
Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 04:09 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced the completion of a peace deal between the US and Iran, declaring the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of its naval blockade, a move he said would restore the free flow of global energy supplies.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ‘The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!’

Trump Declares US-Iran Deal

The announcement came amid growing international efforts to end tensions in West Asia and follows days of intense diplomatic engagement involving Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that extensive negotiations had led to a peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have also declared a permanent end to military operations in Lebanon.

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In a post on X, Sharif stated, ‘Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the peace deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.’

Pakistan Confirms Mediation And Switzerland Signing Plans

‘The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,’ Sharif said.

‘With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,’ he further added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had indicated that the agreement remained on track despite fresh tensions triggered by Israeli strikes in Beirut and threats of retaliation from Iran. Speaking to Axios, Trump said the agreement, originally expected to be signed earlier in the day, had been delayed by several hours following the escalation in Lebanon.

Diplomatic Friction Ahead Of Agreement

‘It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours,’ Trump said, expressing frustration over the timing of the Israeli operation. According to Axios, the strike in Beirut occurred shortly before the United States and Iran were expected to finalise the agreement. Trump had criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he was angered by the attack and believed it had complicated ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The US president maintained that the agreement would enhance regional security by preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and by establishing stronger oversight mechanisms for Tehran’s nuclear programme, including inspections and the disposal of nuclear material. While Trump and Sharif announced that they had reached an agreement, Iranian officials have not yet publicly confirmed the deal.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Iran Arrests 131 Terrorists, Spies And Saboteurs During 39-Day US-Israeli Conflict

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‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz
Tags: donald trumpglobal oil supplyhome-hero-pos-1Iran US relationsMiddle East diplomacyShehbaz Sharifstrait of hormuzSwitzerland signingUS-Iran peace dealWest Asia tensions

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‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz
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